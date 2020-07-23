Kelly Clarkson thanks fans for their support in the year & # 39; challenging and overwhelming & # 39 ;: & # 39; Keeping hope alive & # 39;

It's been a difficult year for Kelly Clarkson, but her fans have helped her through it, and for that, she is grateful.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and just over a month after the news that Clarkson had filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock, the 38-year-old "Breakaway" singer thanks her fans for helping her continue.

Her message to her fans came in the form of a tweet on Tuesday.

"Shout out to 2 all the guests I had while filming my show this summer," he said. "This year has been challenging, overwhelming and sometimes hope seems to have been lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some amazing humans who do amazing things and keeping hope alive and I want to say THANK YOU."

He ended the tweet with a smiley face emoji.

Blackstock, 43, serves as executive producer on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which earned the musician a Daytime Emmy for his host duties. Blackstock also works as a manager for his separated wife.

The two were together for almost seven years and share two children together: River, 5, and Remington, 4.

Since the news of the split, several reports have emerged about the two, including one in which a source claimed the marriage "had not been working for a while."

"Kelly and Brandon work together non-stop and that became a dispute in their relationship," a source told Entertainment Tonight last month.

The source claimed that Clarkson has always wanted to have more children, while her husband has not.

However, another report from E! News claims that singer "Stronger" 's inner circle was "shocked" by the news.

"It came out of nowhere," said a source. "It is very sad for the children. They were always such a loving family. They never seemed to have any problems."

Another source added that Clarkson and Blackstock were "very loving to each other" while on set.

A third report claims that his marital problems were "exacerbated" during the quarantine.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Blackstock, like Clarkson, seeks joint physical and legal custody of their children in the midst of their divorce.

In his petition, Clarkson asked that the couple's prenuptial agreement be honored and that the court reject any request for spousal support. No decisions have yet been made on both requests.

