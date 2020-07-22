Kelly Clarkson's husband responds to her divorce petition, seeks joint custody of children: report

Kelly Clarkson's husband Brandon Blackstock responded to her divorce petition with similar requests related to their two children, according to a new report.

The "Stronger" singer, 38, and Blackstock, 43, share two children: River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4. He also has two children from a previous relationship.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Blackstock, like Clarkson, seeks joint physical and legal custody of their children in the midst of their divorce.

In his petition, Clarkson asked that the couple's prenuptial agreement be honored and that the court reject any request for spousal support. No decisions have yet been made on both requests.

The judge for "The Voice" and her estranged husband surprised family, friends and fans when they parted in June.

Kelly cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the divorce. It has not yet been finalized.

The "Breakaway" singer and Blackstock were married in 2013.