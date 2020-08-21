kelly-osbourne-reveals-how-she-lost-85-lbs

(Newsdio) Kelly Osbourne is not one of those celebrities who is unwilling to share how she shed weight.

“I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach,” she told hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Osbourne said she had to “fix my head, before I could fix my body.”

She stopped drinking alcohol, went to therapy and started meditating to get to a better mind set prior to undergoing the procedure.