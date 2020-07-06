Kelly praised keeping the 49ers together when Kaepernick started protesting, former wide receiver says

near Video

Former San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly was praised on Saturday for his ability to keep the team together in 2016 when Colin Kaepernick protested during the national anthem.

Jeremy Kerley, who was a wide receiver on that team, told TMZ Sports that Kelly allowed Kaepernick to head to the locker room about why he decided to kneel.

"In order for Chip to do that, I think it was great for him to get the elephant out of the room and remove all doubt," Kerley said. "I think it was great. I love Chip for that.

"It sort of removed all the doubts and stuff in the locker room and we just got together, like we were close and it was fun."

Kaepernick created a firestorm when he decided to kneel down to protest police brutality and racial injustice. The 49ers were 2-14 that season.

The former Nevada quarterback threw for 2,241 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes. He has not played since that season. Kerley said she believes Kaepernick has what it takes to compete in the NFL.

"To play with Kaep, many people forget that Kaep was a ball player," he said.