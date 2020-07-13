Kelly Preston, actress in & # 39; Jerry Maguire & # 39 ;, dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston, who starred in movies like "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins," died Sunday at age 57, her husband John Travolta said.

Travolta confirmed Preston's death on Instagram and said it followed a two-year battle with breast cancer.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "She bravely fought with the love and support of many."

He continued, "My family and I will always be grateful to their doctors and nurses at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers they have helped, as well as their many friends and loved ones who have been by their side. Love and Kelly's attention to life will always be remembered. I will take time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you have not heard from us for a while. But keep in mind I will feel your outpouring. of love in the coming weeks and months as we heal. All my love, JT. "

Preston is survived by her husband, 66, daughter 20, Ella, and son Benjamin, 9. Her son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.