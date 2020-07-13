Kelly Preston died after a 2-year battle with breast cancer







Preston had been fighting breast cancer for two years, Travolta said, and "fought valiantly with the love and support of so many people. My family and I will always be grateful to his doctors and nurses at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, all of whom the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones that have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. "

Exclusively with PEOPLE, a family representative said Preston passed away Sunday morning. "By choosing to keep his fight private, he had been receiving medical treatment for some time, with the support of his family and closest friends," the representative told PEOPLE.

Preston had starred in 90s classics like "Jerry McGuire" and "For Love of the Game".

Preston and Travolta's daughter, Ella Travolta, posted a tribute to her mother on Instagram. "I have never met anyone as brave, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have met you or been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never stops shining and that does make everyone around you instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I I know you will always do it. I love you so much mom. "

John Travolta ended his post by saying, "I will take time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me beforehand if you don't hear from us for a while. But know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the next few weeks and months as we heal. All my love, JT " In addition to their daughter Ella, the couple also has a son, Benjamin, born in 2010. Their son Jett Travolta died in 2009, while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas.

CNN's Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.






