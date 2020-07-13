Kelly Preston died after a 2-year battle with breast cancer

Preston had been fighting breast cancer for two years, Travolta said, and "fought valiantly with the love and support of so many people. My family and I will always be grateful to his doctors and nurses at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, all of whom the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones that have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. "
Preston had starred in 90s classics like "Jerry McGuire" and "For Love of the Game".
John Travolta ended his post by saying, "I will take time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me beforehand if you don't hear from us for a while. But know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the next few weeks and months as we heal. All my love, JT "
In addition to their daughter Ella, the couple also has a son, Benjamin, born in 2010. Their son Jett Travolta died in 2009, while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas.
CNN's Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.