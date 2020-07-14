Kelly Preston: Olivia Newton-John, co-star of & # 39; Grease & # 39; from John Travolta says his 'heart breaks' For the loss

Olivia Newton-John has reacted to the death of Kelly Preston, wife of "Grease" co-star Singer John Travolta.

Preston died at age 57 on Sunday after a private battle with breast cancer. Also an actress, she is survived by Travolta, 66, and her two surviving children, Ella, 20, and Benjamin 9.

After the shocking news, Newton-John, 71, expressed his grief at the loss.

"Kelly was a radiant, warm and gentle spirit: a loving and devoted wife, mother and sweet friend," the "Physical" singer said in the statement to Entertainment Tonight. "My heart breaks for John, Ella and Ben. No word can express my sorrow for their family. Kelly's light shines on her beautiful children."

Travolta confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, sharing a photo of his late wife.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a brave fight with the love and support of many," he announced. "My family and I will always be grateful to their doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers they have helped, as well as their many friends and loved ones who have been by their side."

The actor continued, "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will take time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you have not heard from us for a while. But know that I will feel his outpouring of love in the coming weeks and months as we heal. "

The family also suffered a tragedy in 2009, when Travolta and Preston's son Jett died at the age of 16.

A family representative told People magazine that Preston decided to keep his fight against breast cancer out of the public spotlight.

"By choosing to keep his fight private, he had been receiving medical treatment for some time, with the support of his family and closest friends," the statement said. "She was a bright, beautiful, and loving soul who cared deeply for others and brought everything she touched to life. Her family asks her to understand her need for privacy at this time."