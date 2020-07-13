Kelly Preston's daughter Ella pays tribute to mother & # 39; brave & # 39; after his death

Kelly Preston's daughter, Ella, paid tribute to her late mother on social media shortly after her father, John Travolta, announced the news of her death.

Preston's husband confirmed his death on Instagram, revealing that he followed a two-year private battle against breast cancer. Soon after, Ella, 20, turned to the social media platform to share a tribute to her "brave" mother.

"I have never met anyone as brave, strong, beautiful and loving as you are," the post began, sharing the same photo as her father. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have met you or been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never stops shining and that makes everyone around you instantly happy."

She continued her tribute by thanking her late mother for a lot of things she did while raising her.

Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thanks for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place, "she wrote." You have made life so beautiful and I know that you will continue to do so forever. I love you very much mom.

Preston was born on October 13, 1962 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He studied acting at the University of Southern California before starring in the romantic comedy film "Mischief," his first major film role, according to People.

He then starred in hit movies like "Twins" from 1988, "Jerry Maguire" from 1996, and "For Love of the Game" from 1999 alongside Kevin Costner.

Preston also had frequent roles as a guest star on television series such as "Medium", "CSI: Cyber" and "Joey".

She is survived by her husband, 66, daughter Ella, 20, and her 9-year-old son Benjamin. Her son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.

In May 2019, Preston shared some brilliant words for her daughter on Instagram after seeing her performance and the subsequent press tour for "The Poison Rose."

"Still amazed by my awesome daughter," she wrote at the time. “I just went back to see all of her interviews from the past week doing press for #thepoisonrose and she has gotten into & # 39; the family business & # 39; as something absolutely natural. I was touched by how balanced, confident, elegant, sweet, beautiful (I don't think there are enough adjectives in the English language for me to adequately express how perfectly she defended herself) … I am more than proud of her and all of her accomplishments, but above all I am proud and honored to have her as my daughter. "