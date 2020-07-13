Kelly Preston's death is John Travolta's latest heartbreak, family

John Travolta mourns the loss of his wife Kelly Preston, who died Sunday at age 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. It is not the first heartbreaking death the family has had to endure.

In 2009, the couple's son, Jett, died at age 16 in an accident while the family was on vacation in the Bahamas. Jett was autistic and prone to seizures. While the family was on vacation, the teenager had a seizure in the bathtub and hit his head, resulting in his death.

In 2014 Travolta spoke about the loss of his son in an interview at the Royal Drury Lane Theater, describing Jett's death as "the worst thing that has ever happened to me."

Adding that he did not know if he would "make it", he said the Church of Scientology helped him and his family through the loss.

"I will always be grateful to Scientology for supporting me for two solid years, I mean Monday through Sunday," he said at the time (via BBC). "They didn't take a day off, working through different angles of techniques to overcome pain and loss, and to make myself feel like a day could finally come."

He explained in a 2016 interview with "Good Morning America" ​​that the tragedy brought the family closer together, noting that Ben's birth shortly after Jett's death gave them a reason to continue.

"We have certainly come together and certainly having little Ben has been a beautiful … you know, a kind of glue so that we can come together after a tremendous loss," he said.

Preston, meanwhile, became an advocate of autism awareness. In 2012, he appeared on "The Doctors" to talk about his late son's autism and the contributing factors he believes were behind it. She revealed that she had also been diagnosed with Kawasaki syndrome at 15 months.

In 2019, days before what would have been Jett's 27th birthday, Preston shared a heartfelt message on Instagram advocating for autism awareness.

"For my sweet love, Jett … you are in our hearts forever. I send love to all the beautiful autistic children and the wonderful people who love them. May we all shine and grant love and respect to children with special needs, ”he wrote.

The tragic loss of her son was compounded by a tense legal battle, when an ambulance driver and her lawyer were accused of trying to extort money from the family for $ 25 million in exchange for not disclosing confidential information about the death of their son.

Travolta testified that one of the paramedics who responded to the home on Grand Bahama Island threatened to sell stories to the media suggesting that the movie star was to blame for Jett's death.

If he didn't pay $ 25 million, Travolta told the jury, the paramedic indicated that he would use a consent document against him that the actor initially signed refusing to take his son to a local hospital. The document released Lightbourne from any liability.

The actor stated that he signed the document because, after waiting about 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, he initially wanted his son to fly to Florida for treatment. In the end, he was taken to a hospital in the Bahamas.

Travolta was reportedly prepared to testify a second time, but decided to stop pursuing the case and was dismissed. He cited the severe tension of the process and the death of his son had caused the family.

On Monday Travolta shared the sad news from his wife. "It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," the actor wrote Sunday. "She bravely fought with the love and support of many."

The duo met during the filming of "The Experts" in 1988. They married in 1991 at a midnight ceremony in Paris and had been together ever since. They would have three children, their daughter Ella, 20, and their children Benjamin, 9, and Jett.

He concluded the announcement of his wife's death by thanking the many doctors and medical professionals who helped Kelly in her fight against breast cancer.

"My family and I will always be grateful to his doctors and nurses at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers they have helped, as well as their many friends and loved ones who have been by their side," he wrote. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will take time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you have not heard from us for a while. But please note that I will feel your outpouring of love in the coming weeks and months as we heal. "

Associated Press contributed to this report.