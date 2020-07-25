Kelly Ripa & # 39; more than sad & # 39; for the death of Regis Philbin: & # 39; It was the last act of class & # 39;

Kelly Ripa is "more than sad" about the sudden passing of Regis Philbin, he announced in a joint statement with Ryan Seacrest on Saturday.

The iconic talk show and game show host died of natural causes at the age of 88, his family confirmed in a statement to Fox News.

"We are more than sad to know about the loss of Regis Philbin. It was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy to our homes every day on 'Live' for over 23 years. We had more lucky to have been his mentor in our careers and needle every day to fill his shoes on the show, "announced Ripa and current co-host Seacrest via Instagram.

The statement continues: "We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope that they can find some comfort in knowing that he left the world in a better place."

Ripa's statement was written on Instagram under a photo of her, Philbin, and Seacrest alongside Mickey Mouse.

Philbin and Ripa began their co-hosting duties on "Live! With Regis and Kelly" in 2001, after Kathie Lee Gifford's last appearance on the morning show "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee" in July 2000.

An adorable duet for viewers, Ripa and Philbin opened up in recent years about their time spent working together across the United States.

In February 2017, Philbin admitted that he had not been in contact with Ripa since he decided to leave the "Live" program in 2011. Speaking of "Larry King Now" at the time, Philbin claimed that Ripa took his departure personally and felt offended by that. He said she thought he was leaving for her.

Then, at 85, Philbin explained that he left because he was getting older and that "it was no longer suitable for me."

Philbin's final show aired in 2011. He was replaced by Michael Strahan in 2012, who also made headlines in April 2016 when he abruptly left the concert for "Good Morning America."

After searching for a year for a replacement, ABC hired Seacrest.

In December 2017, Ripa detailed her own experience working with Philbin, revealing that she had a "mandate" that the couple not speak off-screen.

"Regis had a mandate: absolutely not to speak off camera," Ripa told the media. "I almost had a superstition about it. You save it for the show. I said, "Good morning," and he said, "Save it for air!"

After rushing into an entertainment career, Philbin logged over 15,000 hours on the air, earning him recognition in the Guinness Book of Records for the highest number of broadcast hours recorded by a television personality, a record previously maintained by Hugh Downs.

Despite his extensive resume and endurance throughout this decades-long career, Philbin suffered some minor health setbacks. In 1993, doctors performed angioplasty to relieve a blocked artery. He also underwent bypass surgery in 2007 at age 75.

On Saturday, Philbin's family confirmed in a statement to Fox News that he died of natural causes, just a month before his 89th birthday.

"His family and friends are always grateful for the time we spent with him, for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his unique ability to make every day something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for his incredible support throughout his 60-year career and asking for privacy as we mourn his loss, "the statement said.