Kelly Ripa publishes a shirtless photo of husband Mark Consuelos: "You have been warned"

Kelly Ripa is a proud wife.

The 49-year-old morning show personality posted a photo on social media of her bare-chested husband Mark Consuelos sweating in a gym with his "Kingdom" co-stars Jonathan Tucker and Mac Brandt.

"Warning: this show is brilliantly written, beautifully acted and packed with male nudes, you have been warned," he wrote.

The drama series launched on Netflix on July 1 and is about a retired MMA fighter. It originally ran from 2014 to 2017 on Direct TV.

Consuelos previously told Entertainment Weekly that working with "Kingdom" showrunner Byron Balasco was a great experience. "It's not often that someone gets characters like this, even minor and tertiary characters," he said. "They are really complete and interesting."

Consuelos's only problem was his age. "The boys still think we are 18 at all times, which is funny," he joked.

Ripa and Consuelos returned to New York after spending several weeks in the Caribbean during the coronavirus pandemic blockade.

The couple and their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, were supposed to be on short beach vacations, but ended up taking refuge there when flights were canceled due to the outbreak.

Ripa began to perform her daily hosting tasks "live" from the tropical destination.

"It was supposed to be a two-week trip and we ended up going back to work. Ryan [Seacrest] and I decided that it was better to do the show because we felt that everything was happening in the world than maybe, some normality just doing what that we normally do, even in very unusual circumstances, it would be best for us, "he explained.

