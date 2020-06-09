Kelly Ripa remembers working with Josh Duhamel on & # 39; All My Children & # 39;

Kelly Ripa is remembering her "All My Children" days.

In the Monday episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the 49-year-old recalled working with Josh Duhamel on the soap opera.

"I will tell you a story about Josh Duhamel," Ripa told viewers before she and co-host Ryan Seacrest introduced Duhamel on the talk show.

KELLY RIPA INSISTS THE ROLE OF & # 39; ALL MY CHILDREN & # 39; CHANGED THE & # 39; ENTIRE TRACK & # 39; OF THEIR LIFE

"This morning when we were getting ready and he was doing his soundcheck, I had to grab (son) Michael and I said, 'I want you to see someone'," Ripa shared.

She continued, "When we both work together in & # 39; All My Children & # 39 ;, Josh, there are a handful of people, I would say, who were born to be parents I've ever met, Josh is one of them."

"He was like a little boy, he was in his early 20s when we (she and her husband Mark Consuelos) had Michael," added Ripa de Duhamel. "He would sit and play with Michael, who was a little boy, for hours, and Michael used to call him the Iron Giant."

KELLY RIPA REVEALS THAT HE IS SECRETLY RECORDING & # 39; LIVE & # 39; FROM THE CARIBBEAN AFTER CORONAVIRO LEFT HER

Ripa noted that Michael, now 23, was a huge fan at the time of the 1999 animated film.

"Josh, compared to his parents, looked like a giant. He was like, 'Who knew adults came this size!'" He recalled with a smile. "He's used to looking down on adults, but Josh said, 'You're the greatest person I've ever seen.'"

KELLY RIPA RESPONDS TO THE CRITICISMS OF HER APPEARANCE DURING THE RECORDINGS AT HOME

Ripa said Michael and Duhamel, now 47 and the own father of their son Axl Jack, 6, who he shares with his ex-wife Fergie, reconnected on Monday.

"It was nice for them to reconnect this morning," said Ripa, who also shares her son Joaquin, 17, and daughter Lola, 18, with Consuelos.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to IMDb, Ripa played Hayley Vaughan on the ABC series from 1990 to 2002 and appeared in two episodes for the show's 40th anniversary in 2010. Meanwhile, Duhamel played Leo du Pres from 1999 to 2002, reprising his role in 2011.

"All my children" ran from 1970 to 2011.