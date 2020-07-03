Kelly Rowland says she "almost lost everything", became "bankrupt rich"

Kelly Rowland said that despite being in one of the most successful groups of all time, she nearly went bankrupt due to careless spending.

The Destiny’s Child star said she “almost lost everything” because she was spending a lot trying to "keep up" with a luxurious wardrobe, car and home.

The “Bills, Bills, Bills” singer said in a YouTube interview with her pastor, Erwin McManus: “I was & # 39; bankrupt & # 39; and I will never forget to have this moment … I called my best friend and I said, 'I just don't know what to do.' "

Her friend advised her to donate to the church, despite her financial problems. Although her business manager told her that she could not afford the donation, she gave the gift anyway, and said she believes it changed her situation.