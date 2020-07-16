Kelly Rowland says she tortured herself for being constantly compared to Beyoncé

The 39-year-old singer, a founding member of the 1990s R&B group, spoke frankly about the constant comparisons and offered advice to "The Voice Australia" contestant Chris Sebastian during a recent episode.

When Sebastian revealed his fears of being overshadowed by his older brother, pop star Guy Sebastian, Rowland recalled her own challenging experience during the Destiny & # 39; s Child days, saying that she herself "tortured herself."

"I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it's like to be in a group with Beyoncé?" she said to Sebastian. "It would just torture me on my head."

According to Rowland, confronting her longtime friend and bandmate made her constantly question her own choices.