Kelly Rowland says she tortured herself for being constantly compared to Beyoncé

The 39-year-old singer, a founding member of the 1990s R&B group, spoke frankly about the constant comparisons and offered advice to "The Voice Australia" contestant Chris Sebastian during a recent episode.
When Sebastian revealed his fears of being overshadowed by his older brother, pop star Guy Sebastian, Rowland recalled her own challenging experience during the Destiny & # 39; s Child days, saying that she herself "tortured herself."
"I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it's like to be in a group with Beyoncé?" she said to Sebastian. "It would just torture me on my head."
According to Rowland, confronting her longtime friend and bandmate made her constantly question her own choices.
The coach of "The Voice" often remembered saying to herself: "I can't wear this dress because they are going to say it's like B" Or 'I can't have a song like that because it sounds too much like B & # 39 ;. They are going to be compared anyway. "
Rowland admitted that "I would be lying if I said no, it never bothered me."
The hit maker of "Motivation" went on to say that having a more famous bandmate was "the elephant in the room" for "a whole decade."
Rowland and Beyoncé first joined the Houston-based group Girls Tyme in 1990 alongside LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett, before signing with Columbia Records as Destiny & # 39; s Child in 1997.
After a couple of lineup changes, Michelle Williams replaced Roberson and Luckett. The trio became one of the most successful girl groups of all time, selling millions of records and winning two Grammys, before separating in 2006.