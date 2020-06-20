Kellyanne Conway and other celebrities who appear to be having plastic surgery

It is the coronavirus update.

From the appearance of some virtual appearances of celebrities and public figures, quarantine may have been the best time to do a little work in secret. It is now the ideal place for famous people to "hide and heal" after treatments including Botox and facelifts, especially when doctors' offices start to open.

As countless internet viewers were able to attest, Kellyanne Conway looked especially refreshed this week, leading to rampant plastic surgery speculation. But the 53-year-old Trump consultant is far from the first public figure to emerge with some fairy face powder.

When he debuted with a radically different look in 2002, cable news personality Greta Van Susteren had it.

"What I have been told is that I am the first in the news business to talk about it," said "Good Morning America," who is now 66 years old and removed her eye bags through surgery. "But it wasn't like admitting a crime to me, it was like … well, here it is."

In addition to being a time to hide and resurface like a butterfly, being stuck in the blockade can also be a revelation for some as they are forced to see their faces during video appearances at unflattering angles and lights or "close- above and (in) high definition every day, "says Dr. Stephen Greenberg, a Long Island plastic surgeon who works with celebrities, politicians and news personalities.

Greenberg tells The Post that he has seen a 250% increase in calls during the pandemic, including those expected to show their faces in video chats seen by the masses.

"They have to maintain their image," Greenberg says of on-air personalities and news reporters. "They are getting close-up views."

Here's a look at public figures who have looked very different, either recently during quarantine or in recent years.

Khloe Kardashian

The 35-year-old reality star caused a stir last month when even die-hard fans had a hard time recognizing her. She ended up joking with a follower who called her, attributing her new look to "my weekly face transplants clearly."

Dr. Lawrence Reed, an Upper East Side plastic surgeon who has not treated Khloé, points out lip injections, of the Juvéderm or fat variety, and "nasal work."

"The tip is a bit more refined with narrower nasal bones," he says, adding that the appearance of the taller eyebrows could be Botox. The board-certified doctor, who has practiced for 43 years, is also unimpressed.

"For me, it's kind of tough. I don't like tough-looking people. It's not natural up to a point," he says.

Dr. Greenberg, who does not consider Kardashian as a client, agrees and says that "he looks completely different."

"I had a lot of facial work, maybe contouring, rhinoplasty, and eyes," he says. "Most people don't want to look so drastically different. I think it looks good, but it doesn't look like it."

Adele

The 32-year-old singer stunned fans with her newly slim figure when she emerged in January and again when she shared birthday photos on Instagram in May. She attributes her toned body to exercise and diet food, but Dr. Reed is more suspicious, including "neck lipo. " He too he points out his different looking nose and eyelids, "in a nice and subtle way", and possibly Botox injections that help his eyebrows look taller.

"Her voice is still everything, but she looks better," says Dr. Reed, who has not worked with Adele. "He did subtle things: the nose was made in a minimalist way, the tip improved, the bones narrowed and added height," but "they kept the basic shape."

Meanwhile, her lush lips can be attributed to "some injections, but mostly lipstick," she says.

Joe Biden

Dr. Reed suspects that the alleged Democratic presidential candidate may have had "a traditional male face lift," judging by Biden's photos from September 2019 after announcing his 2020 campaign. Although the 77-year-old earlobes they appear to be stretched down and look "elongated," the former vice president's neck, however, appears to have been done "very conservatively," he says.

"The only place you should never be conservative (s) in the neck," adds Dr. Reed, who has not treated Biden. "I would have liked to see a better correction of his neck, it wasn't done enough."

The moment of her new look does not surprise some. "Politicians come to me right before they start their campaigns," said Dr. Greenberg, who also did not treat Joe Biden. “The first thing in a political campaign is to visit my office; "Groom and get on and then we run." You can't do it later, you don't hide. "

Hillary clinton

The appearance of the former presidential candidate at a December 2019 event in New York left him speechless. "There is no question that Hillary did the job," says Dr. Reed, who does not consider her a client. "I think she was renewed," he says of the 72-year-old woman, adding that it appears that "he had had his face and neck and many injections," plus a few other bites.

"The crow's feet have softened, his eyebrows are better positioned. I think he had some kind of skin rejuvenation, probably a chemical peel, injections and skin tightening," adds Dr. Reed.

Dr. Greenberg likes what he sees, noting that the job was not his. "I think she looks natural. It's the kind of thing you want to look natural. "

Simon Cowell

Judge "American Idol", famous for his loving criticism, has been open about his bites. In 2018, Cowell, now 60, spoke about his "Silhouette Soft Lift".

"It has some improvements, but to me it doesn't seem natural. It seems like something has been done to it," says Dr. Greenberg, who did not perform the surgery. "His face looks very full and he has a strange neck. I wouldn't have done that because of his anatomy type. "

Gordon Ramsay

The 53-year-old world-famous chef was thrilled by his new look in 2009 when he filled in his chin lines after Simon Cowell's "advice". And professionals think it has been cooked to perfection.

"I think he looks great. He looks natural," says Dr. Greenberg. “It helped him significantly and makes a big difference. Its minimal procedures add to its natural appearance. "