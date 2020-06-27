Kellyanne Conway ignores Trump poll numbers: "That doesn't surprise me at all."

Adviser to President Kellyanne Conway told "The Story" on Friday that polls showing President Trump following Joe Biden nationally and in key battlefield states are not a surprise to her.

"Three things are happening right now. We had a global pandemic [that] is still with us … We have an economic crisis that the president is handling," Conway told presenter Martha MacCallum. "And also, we have some social unrest and people calling for racial justice and the like, so this president is on top of all three … and Joe Biden is completely absent from the conversation, so his numbers of surveys are high.

"People are putting Joe Biden exactly what they want him to be," added Conway, who predicted that voters will be "very disappointed once they see and hear him, over and over again."

A Fox News poll released Thursday showed Trump was behind Biden by nine points among registered voters in the Florida president's adopted home state. Polls of registered voters in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas show that those states are a jolt between the incumbent and the former vice president.

"You can't say, 'Raise my hand, I'm not Donald Trump.' Joe Biden was 40 years old to make some significant changes that would have put us in a better position to deal with all of this," said Conway. "And Donald Trump has done a better job in less than four years."

MacCallum then pressured Conway on the voting numbers saying the president was not connecting with voters and citing his approval numbers, something Conway dismissed.

"The polls are about horse racing numbers. And let's be fair, these polls are precisely where I think they would be right now when you look at the New York Times state-by-state race polls [Trump and Biden are] with a few points on each other and both are below 50 percent overall, "said Conway. "I would expect a president's approval rating to be lower than normal when we are in so many crises in this country. That doesn't surprise me at all."

