The White House adviser to President Kellyanne Conway said Friday that presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is not running his presidential campaign effectively or in a position to take office.

"Joe Biden just can't compete. He spent 47 years as a Lochness monster in the DC swamp," Conway told "Fox & Friends."

“I thought he was running for President of the United States, but apparently he is running for Governor of Pennsylvania. Because, with one exception, he hasn't been out of Delaware and Pennsylvania for many months, "said Conway.

BIDEN LEADS IN NEW SWING STATE SURVEY, BUT MOST SAYS "SECRET TROPY VOTERS" MAY INCLUDE THE CHOICE

Meanwhile, Biden intends to flip Pennsylvania, his birthplace, moving forward with in-person events in the battlefield state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Monmouth University poll released this week shows that Biden leads President Trump among the registered voters 53-40 percent in the state. But the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate still lags a bit behind the Republican Party's business, according to another poll. A Susquehanna Polling and Research / Fox 43 poll last month shows Trump leads Biden by a 51-36 margin among those who viewed the economy as the top issue.

"If this turns out to be a pocket budget election, you can't rule out Donald Trump because, on the key issue that concerns most voters, he is winning among job voters," said Jim Lee, president and Susquehanna Polling & Research CEO. Fox 43.

Conway said that "it is not how to run for president of the 50 states." She suggested that Biden should diversify, but noted that her current strategy has worked, according to polls.

"You should go out, meet people, relate to them, but that benefits you," said Conway.