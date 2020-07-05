Kellyanne Conway's anti-Trump daughter continues to trolling her mother on TikTok

Kellyanne Conway's anti-Trump teenage daughter will not stop teasing her parents on social media.

Claudia Conway, 15, broadcast a confrontation with her mother, President Trump's adviser, on TikTok live and told her father, conservative Trump critic George Conway, that he regretted "his marriage failing."

Claudia, who has posted a wave of anti-Trump and pro-Black Lives Matter content on her TikTok, claimed that her mother was trying to turn off her phone and pressuring her to remove her social media accounts, despite Kellyanne Conway having stated previously that she supported her daughter's independent expression.

“My parents, particularly my mother, are trying to silence me by having me delete my social media. haha, ”Claudia wrote in a tweet on Friday.

After Claudia gave interviews to Insider and USA Today with her father's consent, George Conway apparently changed course.

"To journalists: @kellyannepolls and I * do * not consent to any communication between you and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia," he said. tweeted Friday.

"So give up. Thank you."

Claudia was not very happy.

"You're angry that I'm finally making my voice heard. I'm sorry, your marriage failed," he tweeted in response from his private account.

In one of Claudia's TikTok live streams, published by the Daily Mail, Kellyanne Conway can be seen sliding the teen's phone out of her hands.

"You can go back to it, turn it off," Kellyanne said in the clip. "Turn it off now, ma'am."

Claudia responds, "I'm just showing everyone the truth. You literally won't let me use my freedom of expression."

Finally, Kellyanne moves to grab the device.

"Mama, what are you doing?" Claudia asks.

"It's mine," responds his mother.