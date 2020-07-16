Kelvin Droegemeier: Chinese robbery and subversion threaten U.S. scientific research, health, and national security.

Under President Trump's leadership, our nation's vast research firm is fully committed to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Final victory depends on our scientific preeminence rooted in the principles of integrity, transparency, cooperation, openness, impartiality, respect, freedom of investigation, reciprocity, and accountability to the American people.

However, some foreign researchers and governments are undermining these principles, and the safety and integrity of the United States' research firm, which is robbing the American people of federal research dollars, new discoveries, and innovations.

These threats affect our public health and national security. For example, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security recently warned that the People's Republic of China was trying to steal the US vaccine and therapy investigation, an outrageous act amid the coronavirus pandemic.

STATE DEPARTMENT IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON EMPLOYEES OF CHINESE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES, INCLUDING HUAWEI

The Trump administration has taken decisive action to protect the US research firm Through the groundbreaking Joint Committee on the Research Environment (JCORE), the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has led an effort year to bring together the entire research community to combat these challenges and ensure that the United States remains the most innovative nation in the world.

More from Opinion

JCORE addresses not only the direct theft of intellectual property, but also the wide range of increasingly widespread and systematic attempts to subvert our research firm.

For decades, governments have legitimately tried to attract global talent to advance their own scientific interests. However, some talent programs sponsored by the foreign government, in particular some sponsored by the Chinese Communist Party, operate with the intention of importing or acquiring scientific and technological advances through means that violate the integrity of the research company and sometimes they even violate the laws.

Engaged scientists sometimes operate laboratories in China that reflect US-sponsored facilities, inappropriate research findings, and steal intellectual property.

Often using some of its more than 200 talent recruitment programs in conjunction with lucrative financial packages, the Chinese government has attracted US-based scientists, researchers, and students, regardless of their home country, to transfer or secretly stealing federally funded work.

Around the world, the Chinese government has recruited at least 7,000 "senior professionals" in its talent programs. Engaged scientists sometimes operate laboratories in China that reflect US-sponsored facilities, inappropriate research findings, and steal intellectual property.

The vast majority of US-based scientists, regardless of their country of origin, operate with integrity and contribute significantly to our research company. However, some have violated long-standing conflict-of-interest rules by not disclosing foreign funding by receiving grants funded by US taxpayers, often for the same job.

In one notable case, the chairman of the Department of Chemistry at Harvard University allegedly lied to researchers about his participation in the Chinese Thousand Talent Program, through which he established a research laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Recently, 54 scientists were fired or resigned after an investigation by the National Institutes of Health discovered violations that include undisclosed financial ties to foreign governments. Ninety-three percent of those scientists received hidden funds from a Chinese institution.

When such individuals break the rules, Beijing gains inadequate access to some of the $ 150 billion in annual research funded by American taxpayers. These nefarious actions not only jeopardize our security, but also undermine the fundamental integrity of our research company and risk eroding the American public's trust in researchers and the results of research at the time when they are most you need science.

The Trump administration is leading a comprehensive company-wide response equal to the threat. Last month, President Trump issued a proclamation denying visas to certain graduate students and researchers affiliated with Chinese institutions that carry out Beijing's civil-military merger strategy. This policy will prevent the Chinese Communist Party from exploiting access to our nation's educational and research centers to advance its military development.

Even before this action, the White House has coordinated more than two dozen federal research and development, law enforcement, and national security agencies through JCORE to strengthen the security and integrity of our research firm.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Over the past year, JCORE has focused its efforts on identifying the scope and scale of risks, generating guidance for federal agencies to strengthen the protection of US government-supported research and development against interference. and exploitation of foreign governments, and develop recommendations for academic and research institutions.

But the federal government cannot address these risks alone. That is why, through JCORE, we have brought together leaders from the private sector, academia, non-profit and philanthropic organizations, and professional societies to ensure that the collective actions we take balance the critical openness for conducting research with our need to protect our research company. .

I have personally met with allies abroad and visited academic institutions across the United States to hear directly from those experiencing similar threats. The Trump administration is also working closely with Congress, which has shown strong bipartisan support on these issues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At President Trump, our innovators have an advocate in the White House who fiercely defends American values ​​and defends our investigative system of foreign subversion. JCORE is at the center of this president's nationwide effort to protect American interests and defend our hard-earned investigation.

The Trump administration's commitment to honest and principled research will continue to unite, inspire, and guide the American research firm to remain the envy of the world.