Kelz Accuses David Of Using Him As BLM ‘Prop’ For IG Followers

Too hot to handle Kelz Dyke has accused co-star David Birtwistle for using him as Black Lives Matter "shore up" for Instagram followers. Since then, David removed the entire post, but not before Kelz criticized him for his callousness.

These two stars appeared on the new Netflix reality show, Too hot to handle. The show's sexless premise, along with over-the-top contestants and hilarious narrator, the show was a hit. Kelz was known as the group's "accountant", constantly keeping everyone under control and holding people accountable for their mistakes.

Kelz just called another contestant. Yesterday, David was criticized for a post he made on Instagram. In a post since deleted, he wrote an entire paragraph about how disappointed he was with "Its type" giving a half history lesson. The posted photo was of himself with his co-star, Kelz. David also wrote that he was against racism and that he had ended up standing on the sidelines. The reality star also spoke about the death of George Floyd and police brutality in the United States. Check out Kelz's screenshots in the tweet below (via @ adoomies2):

Kelz found that the post was "false" and he had explicitly told David that he didn't want to be used as "shore up." Kelz responded immediately by sharing with fans that he had asked David to share a video on racism, but the message was ignored. Instead, David used a photo of Kelz without his permission, which made him feel like he was a bit "Poster boy" Kelz continued to reveal that he had called and sent a message to David, trying to get to the bottom of why his image was used, but he was fired and called. "little." Kelz blew up David by pretending he didn't understand what he had done wrong. Kelz went on to say that he didn't mind sharing the post, as his argument was that he didn't want to be used on David's social media to earn him more "likes". He ended his speech by saying that David shouldn't be using the #blacklivesmatter just because it's trending.

In a twist of events, David initially removed Kelz's comment instead of removing the entire post. Only for Klez to share his receipts saying that he told his co-star that he wasn't comfortable with his shared photo and that this was "Censorship at its best". the Too hot to handle The accountant had strong feelings that David was only using the movement to look better and that he was unwilling to tolerate that type of behavior, as he told followers that he would face anyone who did.

Source: @ Adoomies2

