Ken Cuccinelli: Democrats' "Nazi" and "Assault Soldiers" Labels for Fed Officers Can Be Defamatory

Defamation suits may be appropriate for Democrats who use Nazi and "stormtrooper" labels when referring to federal law enforcement agencies, Acting Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said Friday.

Cuccinelli's comments to feature Lisa Boothe on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" followed comments from lawmakers such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and United States Representative Maxine Waters, both California Democrats.

"When you see slanderous and defamatory comments from people you know best: Make no mistake, the House speaker knows that she is using Nazi allusions to refer to correct and professional police officers," Cuccinelli said.

"If I were a CBP agent or an ICE agent, or an FBI agent, and if I were an FPS agent, I could sue for defamation," he said.

Cuccinelli was referring to Customs and Border Protection personnel; Immigration and Customs Control; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and the Federal Protection Service.

Pelosi had referred to federal law enforcement officers deployed in Portland, Oregon, as "stormtroopers" in comments and Twitter messages earlier this month.

"The use of stormtroopers under the pretext of law and order. It is a tactic that is not appropriate for the country," Pelosi told reporters on July 16. She followed up with a Twitter message the next day.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler further stated that "nonviolent Americans will be killed for doing nothing more than upholding American democratic principles."

Waters claimed that FPS agents were acting in a way that one would "see in countries where they have dictators."

Earlier in the week, Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., Of Majority House, compared the agents to the Nazi-era Geheime Staatspolizei, or "Gestapo."

Cuccinelli noted that federal law enforcement officers have simply been doing the jobs they were hired for.

"[We have] a federal mission in the Department of Homeland Security, governed by statute, [but] we have also heard people say that this is not constitutional," he said. Cuccinelli then cited the excerpt from the federal code that requires such agents to protect federal property.

"So we are not only within the limits of the Constitution, we have a legal burden. That is the mission we are pursuing there," he said.

Cuccinelli went on to explain that the left wing of the Democratic Party sees a key electorate as those who believe that "violence is an acceptable way to achieve its goals."

"And you know, we saw Mayor Wheeler come out last night. He's a long way away, radically to the left … He's basically turned over much of the city to these violent criminals, and has tied his hands. Police department," added Cuccinelli .

Cuccinelli said that when he saw Wheeler mingle among the violent protesters and was shocked by the booing, teasing, and calls for resignation, it reminded him of pre-Soviet Russia.

"The correct historical analogy has nothing to do with Germany, but it has to do with the Bolsheviks. Last night, that mayor was a Menshevik, the socialists who thought they could control that revolution and the bloodthirsty Bolsheviks came in and killed them all. , " he said. "This mob is looking for blood. They are not there to protect the First Amendment or to exercise First Amendment rights."

The Mensheviks and Bolsheviks were rival factions of the Russian Social Democratic Labor Party of the early 1900s.