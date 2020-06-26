Ken Cuccinelli: Police reform and reconciliation. No more George Floyds. No more Patrick Underwoods

"I wonder where the outrage is over a fallen officer, who is also African American."

These gripping words came from the sister of Patrick Underwood, a law enforcement officer with the Federal Department of Homeland Security Services who was killed during the recent riots and chaos on the streets.

In her testimony before the House Oversight Committee on police reform, Underwood's sister Angela Underwood-Jacobs wanted to know why the life of her brother, a beloved law enforcement officer, is less important than George's. Floyd.

NEWT GINGRICH: IF FREEDOM AND JUSTICE FOR ALL DON'T PREVAIL OVER LACK, ANARCHY, WAIT FOR THIS

Patrick Underwood's funeral last Friday received no live national television coverage. No famous national civil rights leader was there. His family and friends, his fellow police officers, and Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf were there, but where were the others?

Black lives do to import! All black lives, including those wearing blue.

More from Opinion

Officer Underwood was killed while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland on May 29. A van stopped and someone inside shot at the guards in front of the building. Underwood was killed and his partner, Sombat Mifkovic, was seriously injured, but he is expected to recover.

Last year alone, 89 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty. Their lives also matter. In 2018, our police arrested nearly 12,000 people for murder and manslaughter, 25,000 people for rape, and almost 1.5 million for assault.

Who are these policemen protecting? All of us, regardless of skin color. But, those in high crime urban areas of the country are the ones that need the most protection from the police.

All of America was appalled and appalled at the meaningless and tragic death of George Floyd, and with good reason. The chaos that followed, however, cannot be excused or justified, particularly when it causes the death of another. Officer Underwood was killed for no other reason than that he was in uniform.

The police are not the enemy. Justice is the answer and eliminating bad cops is the solution.

The police are not the enemy. Justice is the answer and eliminating bad cops is the solution.

Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with second-degree murder for the murder of George Floyd, is a bad cop. According to news reports, Chauvin had 18 previous complaints about him with the Internal Affairs division of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Undoubtedly, from what we know of the horrible video in which this officer showed absolute disdain and contempt for human life, this is how he operated every day at work, abusing his authority and treating potential suspects with insulting language. .

In a recent interview, I was asked if Chauvin would do the same for a white man. The furthest I should have gone was saying "maybe." We cannot know how Chauvin would have acted if he had been the victim of a different race, sex or age, but we do know that power can corrupt people, if they can eliminate it. Chauvin will not get away with it. It should have been identified as a problem a long time ago and fired from the police department.

While the vast majority of the nation's law enforcement forces are like Patrick Underwood and not Derek Chauvin, there are numerous steps we can take to ensure that these dire incidents do not happen.

President Trump's executive order he announced last week is the first step in starting the national debate. It recognizes that we must demand high standards from individual police officers and the departments in which they work.

Training in the use of force and de-escalation that is reviewed and approved by independent accredited bodies is essential to maintaining a professional law enforcement workforce.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

The order provides incentives for law enforcement agencies to use a national database to track terminations, criminal convictions, and civil trials against law enforcement officers for excessive use of force, which will create accountability among agencies.

Americans have correctly recognized the urgency to prevent the death of another George Floyd.

How do we avoid the death of another Patrick Underwood?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We do not allow illegality on our streets. We do not allow murder to go unpunished. We work to find solutions to these problems.

President Trump's order will ensure that we redouble our efforts in the Department of Homeland Security and across the country to engage directly with our neighbors and ensure lasting relationships between the public and the police.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY KEN CUCCINELLI