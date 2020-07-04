Ken Cuccinelli promises that the federal government & # 39; will bring consequences & # 39; to those who destroy statues

Acting Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli warned Saturday that the federal government would not take the recent "lying down" vandalism.

Fox News presenter Neil Cavuto had asked Cuccinelli about attempts to tear down the statue of former President Andrew Jackson located in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.

"We are going to be aggressive and lean forward in prosecuting people who break the law, create violence, try to destroy federal property, and destroy our history along with it," he said.

"There are hundreds of other investigations underway right now, Neil, from across the country. Therefore, people should know that this is not something their federal government is going to take to bed. We are going to restore peace, and we & # 39; will bring consequences to those who break the law. "

FEDS ARREST & # 39; RINGLEADER & # 39; IN ATTACK ON ANDREW JACKSON STATUE BY CASA BLANCA

Cuccinelli's comments came just days after authorities arrested Jason Charter, the alleged ring leader behind the effort to tear down the Jackson statue on June 22. According to the FBI criminal complaint, Charter was seen standing on top of the statue and pouring an "unknown liquid" into it.

“He is then observed moving others away from the statue and squatting behind the statue where his hands are not visible. Seconds later, the statue catches fire. Charter is seen standing on the flames while burning, "said the complaint.

That incident was just one of many that razed the nation when violent protests erupted after George Floyd's death. Some have argued that the statues should be removed. For example, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates proposed placing Confederate statues in museums, rather than "celebrating" them in the public square.

President Trump has responded to vandalism by signing an executive order focused on protecting American monuments, memorials, and statues.

NATIONAL SECURITY TO PROTECT MONUMENTS FROM THE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND

For Independence Day, Cuccinelli said his department would be ready to deal with any violence that occurs during the celebrations.

"So for all federally owned monuments, we have primary responsibility if they are not in a park where (the) National Park Service is, and we have partnered with them even in front of the White House." he said.

"Actually, we've had some violence overnight in Portland, where some of our CBP (Customs and Border Protection) agents were deployed with local officials. That was handled effectively. And we're ready for that anywhere in the Teams deployed that can be anywhere in a matter of hours on all 48 continents (states), and we are also deployed in some of the areas where we have the greatest concern about the potential for violence. And obviously this is to keep peace and keep Americans safe in addition to our history. "

Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new task force dedicated to protecting American monuments.

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said he "led the deployment and prior positioning of Rapid Deployment Teams (RDTs) across the country to respond to potential threats to facilities and property."

"While the Department respects the right of all Americans to protest peacefully, violence and civil unrest will not be tolerated," he added.