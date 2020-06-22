Ken Griffey Jr. can never stop hating the Yankees

Ken Griffey Jr.'s famous dislike for the Yankees resurfaced Sunday during the broadcast of a documentary about the Hall of Fame slugger.

The bitterness began when former Yankees manager Billy Martin caused an employee to order a young Griffey Jr. to relax while at the Yankees clubhouse with his father, Ken Griffey Sr.

Griffey Jr. felt they were standing out because other players' kids were also making noise. Griffey Sr. attributed the incident to a grudge he thought Martin had against him for being part of the Reds team that swept the Yankees in the 1976 World Series.

That wasn't the only time Griffey Jr. thought he was being unfairly attacked while his father was playing in Pinstripes from 1982-86.

"Another instance was that I came to visit my father and it's just him and me," said Griffey Jr. at the premiere of "Junior," the MLB Network documentary that recounted his life journey as the son of an MLB player. to become a Hall of Fame. "And a security guard came up and said, 'Hey, George [Steinbrenner] doesn't want anyone on the bench. "My dad says" What? He is my son. "

Griffey Sr. then told his son to enter the clubhouse, but to first look at third base where the former Yankee "son of Graig Nettles [was] landing on third base," recalled Griffey Jr. of 50 years. surprised by the moment, even three decades later.

"And at that time my dad was 38 years old, he said:" I won't fight this anymore. I have someone a little younger and a little better, "referring to Griffey Jr, who only a few years later would become the Mariners' first overall pick in the 1989 MLB Draft.

The documentary then cuts to a 1995 ALDS scene between the Griffey Jr. Mariners and the Yankees.

"Come play for the Yankees, bro," said one fan.

"No," Griffey Jr. replied as he signed autographs. "If the Yankees were the last team … if they were the only team that gave me a contract … I would retire."

Griffey Jr. then demolished the Yankees in five games, hitting five home runs along with seven RBIs and an OPS of 1,488 in the series.

In 1999, The Post reported that Griffey Sr. attempted to stop his son from hating the Yankees and forgiving Steinbrenner in light of a possible trade.

Never happened.

The Yankees then tried to acquire Griffey Jr. in 2003 to no avail. He didn't become a free agent until 2008 with the Reds, but he returned to Seattle.

That season, Griffey Jr. was asked about his favorite memory of Yankee Stadium, which was about to come out.

"He's leaving Yankee Stadium," said Griffey Jr.