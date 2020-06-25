Ken Starr says the Obama administration did not tell Trump about Flynn's & # 39; breach of duty & # 39; concerns

Former independent attorney Ken Starr, a contributor to Fox News, told "Overtime Overturned" on Thursday that the Obama administration should have informed President-elect Trump of his concerns about incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn during the period. of Transition.

"It is a matter of honor and, frankly, it is a matter of patriotism," Starr said. "President Trump, then the president-elect, is about to take office. If there is a problem that those in power know, suspect, or fear, they should immediately report it to the President-elect.

"I think not doing so was a breach of duty," added Starr.

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court ordered a lower court to allow the Justice Department to dismiss his case against Flynn, a ruling Starr described as "a great step forward."

"What we [now] know," Starr said, "is that there was so little preaching for concern [about Flynn] to begin with."

Starr pointed to the newly discovered notes of former FBI official Peter Strzok. Flynn's attorneys say the notes indicate that then-FBI Director James Comey appeared to downplay Flynn's calls during the presidential transition with the Russian ambassador as "legitimate" during a January 2017 meeting where then-President Barack Obama and Then Vice President Joe Biden also spoke.

"Of course they were legitimate, they were completely appropriate," Starr said of Flynn's calls with the envoy, Sergey Kislyak. "We know that now that we have the transcripts, so the idea of ​​investigating the national security adviser and the campaign in general was really extraordinarily unfounded.

"He shows remarkably poor judgment on the part of the President of the United States, President Obama," he continued.

Starr added that former Vice President Joe Biden, "the likely candidate, has a lot to answer for and has not responded yet."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.