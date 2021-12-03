What is the expected release date for Kenan Season 2?Kenan season 2 will be coming soon on DVD and Blu-ray. The date is to be announced, but it will probably come out on Monday, January 3rd, 2022. Yes, the series Kenan Season 2 will soon be released. The series Kenan was renewed for the second season in April 2021. The first season of the series Kenan has received mixed reviews from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series Kenan will receive better reviews from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.
What is the star cast of Kenan Season 2?See the expected cast of the series Kenan Season 2 below.
- Kenan Thompson as Kenan Williams
- Chris Redd as Gary Williams
- Dani Lane as Aubrey Williams
- Don Johnson as Rick Noble
- Kimrie Lewis as Mika Caldwell
- Dannah Lane as Birdie Williams
- Niccole Thurman as Cori Williams
- Willow Beuoy as Zoe
- Elaine Kao as Ellen Davis
- Steven Pritchard as Bubbles
- Daphnique Springs as Lori
- Santana Dempsey as Jenny
- Maria Bamford as Gloria Clark
- Jeff Lewis as Phil
- Shirley Jordan as Aunt Ellen
- Taylor Louderman as Tami Greenlake
- Sean Thomas Simmons as Travis
- Fortune Feimster as Pam Fox
- Vanessa Bell Calloway as Bobbi
What will be the plot?The first season of “Kenan” showed Kenan as a single father. He had two daughters and his wife died. He mourned his wife for most of the first season. But then he started to date someone else. Gary and Rick approved this relationship. Kenan did not want to stay in town for a few months for a job. So he decided to take the job that took him out of town instead. Season 2 will explore what happens when Kenan decides to leave. How is everyone else going to react? Mika’s reaction is probably going to be a big deal. She will react personally and professionally because she is friends with Kenan. The family of Kenan also will likely react by how they feel about this situation. In particular, Rick’s response will be worth seeing. He had some trouble coming to terms with the idea that Kenan could date someone else after the death of Rick’s daughter. Beyond that, Season 2 will probably explore how Kenan continues to juggle his professional life with his obligations to his daughters. The first season of the show had a lot of stories. One was about Gary’s professional growth and Rick’s personal growth, as well as the growing friendship between the two. You can expect Season 2 to have more of these secondary stories. Post: Chicago Fire Season 11: All you need to know Related Post: The Flight Attendant Season 2: Release Date, Plot and Star Cast
ADVERTISEMENT