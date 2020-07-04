Kennedy criticizes Ghislaine Maxwell: "She thought she was going to live free, but that she was going to die in prison"

Geraldo Rivera and Fox Business Network presenter Kennedy reacted on Friday to reports that Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is ready to name those involved in the convicted pedophile's underage sex ring.

"He thought he was going to live free, but he was going to die in prison, as he should. It's not about someone who was just helping out or was a codependent with Jeffrey Epstein," Kennedy said in "The Five" as he discussed the decision of the socialite. hide in New Hampshire. "She is accused of sexually abusing children and embarrassing her and all who have protected her. It is a shame [former job secretary Alex Acosta] for giving Jeffrey Epstein his treatment as an American attorney in Florida."

GHISLAINE MAXWELL ASKS RUNNER ABOUT FLIGHT PATTERNS ON NEW HAMPSHIRE PROPERTY: REPORT

In an exclusive Fox News interview, Jane Doe, who wants to protect her identity, claimed that Maxwell sexually abused her and raped her dozens of times, starting when Doe was just 14 years old. Doe also told Fox News that she is willing to take the position and testify against Maxwell.

Maxwell was arrested Thursday on federal charges of facilitating and engaging in acts of sexual abuse of minors.

Kennedy said Maxwell "abused these children and knowingly, for years and years, extended the cycle and essentially ruined their lives."

"And I hope that the victims have their real day in court and can look her in the eye and her testimony is the nail in her coffin," Kennedy said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivera stepped in and talked about the "toxic impact of money," openly wondering why so many influential people and institutions wanted to cavort with the pedophile and his associates.

"I hate what Epstein allegedly did and what this woman allegedly did by helping and encouraging the abuse of these children," Rivera said. "But what I see as the real lesson from this, this morality story is the toxic impact of money."

"Why did Bill Clinton want to hang out with Jeffrey Epstein? Why did Prince Andrew want to hide, you know, hide in Epstein's apartment, which happens to be the largest private residence in Manhattan?" Rivera asked. "What about all these others, Harvard University and all these prestigious institutions? Why were they courting him even after he was arrested?"