Kenneth is The Star The LGBTQ Community Wanted

Kenneth of 90 Day Fiancé is the star that the LGBTQ community wanted. Fans were introduced to the new reality star and instantly fell in love with him.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way The franchise's first gay couple is approaching and will perform. The network has just announced its new line and fans can't get enough. the 90 day fiance The franchise is one of the most popular cable reality television shows on the air right now. Fans love to watch couples discover their relationships in the short 90-day time frame given by the government. Many of the couples crash and burn with only a few who are successful in their search for love. Fans have seen Americans get beaten up, kicked up, and lied to, but it's all great television.

Last week, TLC released the first episode early. Fans instantly fell in love with Kenneth. He openly shared his story that from a young age he knew he was different. When he moved to Florida and entered his first gay nightclub, he knew he was home. Viewers were shocked to hear that the new reality star had three children. He explained that in the 1980s IVF was only allowed if he was married. Kindly, his good friend offered to marry him so that he could have three sons, two twin daughters, and one son. He found himself as a loving father. He introduced them all to the cameras. Fans could see that he radiated positivity.

Kenneth revealed that he sold his house and moved into an apartment that he shared with one of his daughters. He will use the money from the sale of the house to help support himself, Armando and his little daughter. Armando also had to move from his hometown two hours away and will look for work. Kenneth made it quite clear that he had no problem supporting his new family, while Armando, who is a native of Mexico, stands up again. This struck a chord with viewers. They felt that the American was only genuine in his proclamation.

The LGBTQ community hopes that Kenneth and Armando will be a better representation of them, as many feel that the first bisexual couple, Stephanie Matto and Erika Ownes, was an anticlimax. Matto was repeatedly called out for her lie. Detectives discovered that it had been on his YouTube channel three years ago. Many did not believe that she was even in Owens.

90 days promised backwards airs Monday on TLC.