Kenny Chesney fan joke gets black reporter removed from George Floyd coverage: reports

A black reporter in Pennsylvania allegedly removed from coverage George Floyd protests a prank he posted on Twitter about fans of country music star Kenny Chesney.

The tweet suggested that the journalist showed "bias", her employer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was reportedly determining.

"Horrific scenes and aftermath of selfish looters who don't care about this city!" Journalist Alexis Johnson tweeted on Sunday, along with several photos of trash in a parking lot.

"… oh wait, sorry," he added. "No, these are pictures of a tailgate from the Kenny Chesney concert. Wow!

The tweet was intended to sarcastically compare the clutter and trash left over from the concert and the aftermath of looting and vandalism, such as the one that followed some peaceful protests in the past week after George Floyd, a restricted black man, died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Post-Gazette management told Johnson that her tweet "showed bias and as such, [she] could no longer cover anything related to the protests over the police murder of George Floyd and the systemic racism that has long been a dirty segment of our national fabric, "the Pittsburgh Newspaper Guild said in a letter about the incident, according to the Pittsburgh city newspaper.

The newspaper union said it was "appalled" by the newspaper's decision and demanded that Johnson be returned to the protest coverage.

The union told the city newspaper that it met with Gazette officials and was told to "file your complaint."

The union blamed the newspaper's management and said that "in previous administrations in [Post-Gazette], this would never have happened."

Post-Gazette executive editor Karen Kane told the Role of the city she cannot comment on the situation.

“In my opinion, there are no two ways of looking at racism. It's wrong, "said union president Mike Fuoco, a Gazette reporter for 30 years." The fact that the company thinks its tweet disqualifies it is false. She understands better that she is a black woman than other white reporters and photographers. "

Fuoco called Johnson's tweet "food for thought."

Separately, Variety magazine editor-in-chief Claudia Eller, who is white, will take a two-month administrative leave after referring to a former black employee of another "bitter" publication during a heated Twitter exchange.

Eller had been challenged by an article she wrote and published about the promise of increasing diversity at Variety, according to Deadline.