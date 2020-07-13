Kenoteq sustainable engineers are reinventing brick

But brick as we know it causes significant environmental problems, using finite raw materials and creating carbon emissions. That is why Gabriela Medero, professor of Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering at Heriot-Watt University in Scotland, decided to reinvent it.
Originally from Brazil, Medero says she was drawn to civil engineering because she gave her passion for mathematics and physics a practical outlet. When he realized the sustainability problems of the construction industry, he began looking for solutions. With the support of his university, Medero joined forces with fellow engineer Sam Chapman and founded Kenoteq in 2009.
one/ /14
The company's distinctive product is K-Briq. Made from more than 90% construction waste, Medero says K-Briq, which does not need to be fired in a kiln, produces less than a tenth of the carbon emissions from conventional bricks. With the company testing new machinery to start increasing production, Medero hopes its bricks will help build a more sustainable world.
The problem with the bricks.
Although they are made of natural materials, there are problems with the bricks at every step of their production.
A clay quarry in Andalusia, Spain. Credit: Jorge Guerrero / AFP / Getty Images
Once made, the bricks must be transported to construction sites, generating more carbon emissions.
Enter the K-Briq. To do this, construction and demolition waste, including brick, gravel, sand, and gypsum board, is crushed and mixed with water and a binder. The bricks are pressed into custom molds. Dyed with recycled pigments, they can be made in any color.
Earlier this year, Kenoteq earned his first commission: supplying bricks for the Serpentine Pavilion 2020 in London's Hyde Park (although the project was postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the current pandemic). Designed by Counterspace, the building will incorporate K-Briqs in gray, black and 12 shades of pink. The Pavilion's main architect, Sumayya Vally, says that as a recycled product, K-Briq appealed to her. It "embodies" the past through the use of ancient materials, he says, adding that because bricks can be customized, they allow "the designer to be part of the material construction process," creating unique opportunities in architecture.
The Serpentine Pavilion 2020/2021 was designed by South African-based architecture studio Counterspace. Credit: Counter space
Why can't old bricks be reused?
But it is not that simple. According to Bob Geldermans, a climate design and sustainability researcher at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, brick recovery is an expensive and "laborious" process.
A brick kiln in West Sussex, southern England. Credit: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg / Getty Images
Medero says that K-Briqs could solve both of these problems.
Gabriela Medero and Sam Chapman, co-founders of Kenoteq, say they have created a sustainable alternative to traditional fired clay bricks. Credit: Kenoteq
Enlarge
Kenoteq currently operates a workshop in Edinburgh, which can produce three million K-Briqs a year. Medero is looking to expand, but it is difficult to create a construction revolution.
Geldermans says the industry is notoriously slow to change, adding that legislation often lags far behind innovation, so construction companies have no incentive to adopt sustainable materials and practices.
Stephen Boyle is the construction program manager for Zero Waste Scotland, a non-profit organization that, along with organizations like Scottish Enterprise and the Royal Academy of Engineering, has provided funding to Kenoteq. He attributes the conservatism of the industry to a "chicken and egg" situation. Innovative startups need big contracts to allow them to scale, he says, but they struggle to become competitive without a big deal already in place.
Gabriela Medero, co-founder of Kenoteq, came up with the idea for K-Briq more than a decade ago. Credit: Kenoteq
Over the next 18 months, Medero plans to source K-Briq machinery on-site at recycling plants. This will increase production while reducing transportation-related emissions, he says, because trucks can pick up K-Briqs when they leave construction waste. "We need to have ways to build sustainably, with affordable, good-quality materials that last."