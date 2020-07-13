Kenoteq sustainable engineers are reinventing brick

Written by Rebecca Cairns, CNN

Although we are surrounded by millions of them every day, most of us don't think about bricks too often. For thousands of years, the humble clay brick has not changed. The building blocks of modern suburban houses would be familiar to city planners in ancient Babylon, the Great Wall of China masons or the builders of St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow.

But brick as we know it causes significant environmental problems, using finite raw materials and creating carbon emissions. That is why Gabriela Medero, professor of Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering at Heriot-Watt University in Scotland, decided to reinvent it.

Originally from Brazil, Medero says she was drawn to civil engineering because she gave her passion for mathematics and physics a practical outlet. When he realized the sustainability problems of the construction industry, he began looking for solutions. With the support of his university, Medero joined forces with fellow engineer Sam Chapman and founded Kenoteq in 2009.

one/ /14 Bricks have been a basic building material for at least 9,000 years, and the invention of fired bricks around 3,500 BC. C. opened up exciting new possibilities for design and architecture.

The ancient temples of Bagan, Myanmar show the incredible possibilities of brick. Among the 3,595 temples, stupas, and spiritual structures built between the 11th and 13th centuries, the Dhammayangyi Temple is famous for its intricate design. The clay mortar brick is so transparent that it is said that you cannot put a pin between the bricks. Credit: Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

The company's distinctive product is K-Briq. Made from more than 90% construction waste, Medero says K-Briq, which does not need to be fired in a kiln, produces less than a tenth of the carbon emissions from conventional bricks. With the company testing new machinery to start increasing production, Medero hopes its bricks will help build a more sustainable world.

The problem with the bricks.

Although they are made of natural materials, there are problems with the bricks at every step of their production.

Bricks are made of clay, a type of soil found throughout the world. Clay mining strips the fertile soil of the soil, inhibiting the growth of plants.

In conventional brick production, clay is molded and baked in kilns at temperatures up to 1,250 ° C (2,280 ° F). Most brick kilns are heated with fossil fuels, which contribute to climate change.

A clay quarry in Andalusia, Spain. Credit: Jorge Guerrero / AFP / Getty Images

Once made, the bricks must be transported to construction sites, generating more carbon emissions.

Globally, 1.5 billion bricks are produced each year. Placed end to end, they would extend to the moon and return 390 times.

The environmental footprint of different bricks reflects multiple factors, including kiln type, fuel, and transportation. But with so many produced, its impact adds up, says Medero.

Enter the K-Briq. To do this, construction and demolition waste, including brick, gravel, sand, and gypsum board, is crushed and mixed with water and a binder. The bricks are pressed into custom molds. Dyed with recycled pigments, they can be made in any color.

Earlier this year, Kenoteq earned his first commission: supplying bricks for the Serpentine Pavilion 2020 in London's Hyde Park (although the project was postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the current pandemic). Designed by Counterspace, the building will incorporate K-Briqs in gray, black and 12 shades of pink. The Pavilion's main architect, Sumayya Vally, says that as a recycled product, K-Briq appealed to her. It "embodies" the past through the use of ancient materials, he says, adding that because bricks can be customized, they allow "the designer to be part of the material construction process," creating unique opportunities in architecture.

The Serpentine Pavilion 2020/2021 was designed by South African-based architecture studio Counterspace. Credit: Counter space

Why can't old bricks be reused?

In the UK, around 2.5 billion new bricks are used in construction each year, and about the same number of old bricks are knocked down. An apparently simple solution to the brick production problem would be to reuse old bricks.

But it is not that simple. According to Bob Geldermans, a climate design and sustainability researcher at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, brick recovery is an expensive and "laborious" process.

According to the UK Brick Development Association, old brick structures must be carefully dismantled and the bricks must be cleaned from the mortar with hammers and chisels. Recovered bricks are used to help renovate historic buildings or for other specialized projects, but for mass construction, the process is too costly.

A brick kiln in West Sussex, southern England. Credit: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg / Getty Images

An additional barrier is that there is no standardized way to verify the strength, safety, or durability of recovered bricks.

Medero says that K-Briqs could solve both of these problems.

According to Medero, the K-Briq will have a price comparable to that of conventional bricks. In addition, as a new product, K-Briq has undergone a rigorous evaluation in the materials testing laboratory at Heriot-Watt University, and is certified by the BBA (British Board of Agreement). Medero claims that K-Briqs are stronger and more durable than fired clay bricks, and also provide better insulation.

Gabriela Medero and Sam Chapman, co-founders of Kenoteq, say they have created a sustainable alternative to traditional fired clay bricks. Credit: Kenoteq

Enlarge

Kenoteq currently operates a workshop in Edinburgh, which can produce three million K-Briqs a year. Medero is looking to expand, but it is difficult to create a construction revolution.

Geldermans says the industry is notoriously slow to change, adding that legislation often lags far behind innovation, so construction companies have no incentive to adopt sustainable materials and practices.

Stephen Boyle is the construction program manager for Zero Waste Scotland, a non-profit organization that, along with organizations like Scottish Enterprise and the Royal Academy of Engineering, has provided funding to Kenoteq. He attributes the conservatism of the industry to a "chicken and egg" situation. Innovative startups need big contracts to allow them to scale, he says, but they struggle to become competitive without a big deal already in place.

Gabriela Medero, co-founder of Kenoteq, came up with the idea for K-Briq more than a decade ago. Credit: Kenoteq

But despite the challenges, Kenoteq is far from the only company trying to make construction more sustainable. Other innovators include Qube, an India-based startup that creates bricks from plastic waste, and ClickBrick that eliminates the use of cement through modular stacking (think of real-life Lego).

There are signs of change. In Scotland, the government is reviewing a circular economy bill that encourages companies to think creatively and economically about how to reuse and recycle materials. Boyle says there are "contractors who would use (K-Briqs) tomorrow" if they occurred on a large scale.

Over the next 18 months, Medero plans to source K-Briq machinery on-site at recycling plants. This will increase production while reducing transportation-related emissions, he says, because trucks can pick up K-Briqs when they leave construction waste. "We need to have ways to build sustainably, with affordable, good-quality materials that last."