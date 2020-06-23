Kentucky and New York voters head for primary election reshaped by coronavirus pandemic

The disastrous primary days that occurred in other states, including Wisconsin, where lines spanned several blocks throughout Milwaukee, and Georgia and Nevada, where voters waited in line for hours, did not appear to materialize on Tuesday.

"This has been a very successful election so far," Kentucky Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams said at a meeting of the state Board of Elections on Tuesday. "Things are going very well. Voters are very happy. I think they are a little relieved that this process has been so easy for them today that we are receiving great recognition given the dire predictions over the weekend."

As the state grappled with the massive shortage of poll workers, the two largest cities in Kentucky consolidated into a single mass voting location: the Kentucky Convention Center in Louisville and the Kroger Field of the University football team. from Kentucky in Lexington.

By noon, lines in Lexington stretched for about an hour, according to reports from local media and voters who posted about their wait times on social media. Authorities added more registration stations as the day progressed in hopes of shortening those waits.

The campaign for Charles Booker, a candidate in the Senate Democratic primary, said that in Louisville, there were delays in traffic arriving at the Exhibition Center, rather than long lines after voters arrived.

The campaign said Tuesday night that it had filed a petition in the Jefferson County court asking for the voting hours to be extended from three hours to 9 p.m. ET.

"For hours, we have been listening to reports that people are stuck in hourly lines to park their car before we can vote," Colin Lauderdale, Booker's campaign manager, said in a statement. "We are fully committed to ensuring that each of those people can vote, so we are filing an emergency petition to extend voting hours. We need to keep the only polling place in Louisville open, because every voice deserves to be heard and all they want they should be able to cast their vote. "

Meanwhile, in New York, some people who voted in person on Tuesday said they had trouble requesting and receiving absentee ballots.

A Democratic New York consultant told CNN that people at the polling stations reported that voters said they were there because their ballots never came in the mail.

The New York City Board of Elections tweeted Monday afternoon that some voting centers might be late Tuesday because the subway system would be closed from 1 a.m. at 5 a.m. for cleanup, which could make some poll workers late. Reports surfaced on social media of some voters who had to wait Tuesday when their polling stations opened late.

In Kentucky, Democratic voters decided on a closely watched Senate primary between Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot backed by the establishment of the national party, and Booker, a black state lawmaker who has become a national voice in recent weeks. during protests against the police. brutality and racial injustice. The winner will face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall.

In New York, several competing House primaries were up for grabs, including Jamaal Bowman's progressive bid to topple veteran Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel.

Kentucky 's consolidation of 3,700 voting centers to fewer than 200, including just one in the state' s two largest cities, raised concerns of a suppressed black vote, including from national figures like Hillary Clinton, NBA star LeBron James and Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia candidate for governor.

Booker has also been a vocal critic of the state's limited in-person voting options. His campaign organized free Lyft trips to the polls.

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Adams have repeatedly noted that the state allowed everyone to vote by mail after delaying their March primary elections due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"They misrepresented what a Democratic governor and I put into practice," Adams told CNN about the concerns and criticism.

"We spent several weeks negotiating. I got some things he wanted; he got some things he wanted. It was a good result for voters from both parties, and Republicans and Democrats have responded positively to more options for voting," he said.

In New York, absentee voting was a particularly critical option available to voters in these primary elections due to the pandemic. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order allowing voters to request absentee ballots citing "temporary illness" if they feared contracting coronavirus at a polling place.

It appears that many New Yorkers chose to take advantage of that: According to data provided by the New York State Board of Elections, they have mailed 2 million ballots. There were only 115,000 voters absent in New York during the 2016 presidential primaries.

Results in both states are likely to be delayed due to an increase in vote by mail.