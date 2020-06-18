Kentucky Attorney General Vows Thorough Investigation of Breonna Taylor's Death

"We are working 24 hours to follow the law to the truth," Cameron said at a press conference. He became special counsel in the case in May when a Commonwealth attorney cited a conflict of interest.

Taylor, 26, was shot eight times by Louisville police after officers entered her home and exchanged fire with her boyfriend during a drug search attempt in March.

The officers had an order not to touch. Last week, the Louisville Metro Council unanimously approved an ordinance called the "Breonna Act", which prohibits search warrants without knocks.

The ordinance also requires that all Louisville Metro Police Department officers be equipped with an operating body camera while conducting a search.