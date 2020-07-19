Kentucky couple not to be quarantined under house arrest

A Kentucky couple say they were placed under house arrest and equipped with ankle bracelets after they refused to sign a quarantine order for a positive coronavirus test.

Radcliff's Elizabeth Linscott said she was tested for COVID-19 as a precaution because she planned to visit her family in Michigan, the WAVE news station reported.

The next day, he received a positive along with an email from the health department containing a form to sign, The News-Enterprise reported.

The document asked him to register daily with his symptoms, isolate himself and inform the authorities if he should seek treatment at the hospital.

But Linscott said he chose not to sign because he was concerned if he would have time to contact health officials in the event of a health emergency.

"My part was if I have to go to the emergency room, if I have to go to the hospital, I'm not going to wait to get approval," Linscott told WAVE.

But on Thursday, Linscott's husband Isaiah was greeted by local authorities at his front door.

"I open the door and there are about eight different people," he said. "I like what is going on?"

"This guy is wearing a suit with a mask, he's the guy from the health department and he has three different documents for us. For me, her and my daughter."

The couple was placed under house arrest for two weeks and ordered to wear ankle monitors that will notify police if they travel more than 200 feet from the property, according to reports.

"We didn't rob a store. We didn't rob something," Elizabeth said. "We didn't hit and run. We didn't do anything wrong."

The Lincoln Trail District Health Department declined to comment on the matter, citing the family's privacy.