Kentucky gears up for chaotic primary election after polling place cuts

Those limits, from just under 3,700 polling places in a typical election, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State, to 170 places on Tuesday, have sparked protests across the country, particularly from Democrats who say it could lead to a nightmare setting. in large cities with hour-long lines, potentially depriving black voters. The community's two most populous counties, Jefferson and Fayette, the houses of Louisville and Lexington, will have a single in-person polling place each open on Tuesday.

The protest has already made Kentucky the newest battleground in a national fight for voting access.

"Voter suppression is no longer billy clubs and Jim Crow. They are closed voting centers + 6 hours of waiting without pay. COVID is no excuse," he said. "Who needs to vote in person? The disabled. The homeless or the displaced. Voters with language barriers. People who didn't get their ballots on time. The Americans."

Tuesday's election features a high-profile showdown in the Democratic Senate between establishment favorite Amy McGrath and Charles Booker, a representative of the black state whose candidacy has been fueled by activism rampaging across the country. The two are vying for a chance to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November, and interest in the Democratic Senate primary election skyrocketed after the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black EMT who died. when the police dismantled the door of his apartment in an attempt to bite the drug and shot him eight times.

Interest in the race has led to higher expectations for participation, intensifying fears of long lines at limited voting sites.

Kentucky in March postponed its primary elections from May to June, and all voters in the state were allowed to request absentee ballots. The Kentucky secretary of state's office said Monday it had issued more than 867,311 mail ballots in the primary election, while more than half, 442,919, were returned.

Election day concerns, especially about how the lack of in-person polling places could affect black voters, was so great that a bipartisan group went to court last week to demand more polling places. A judge denied the claim, citing concerns that a last-minute action by the court would negatively impact the election.

"We hope we are wrong and that there are no problems in the vote. But if there are major concerns with the elections, we will fight as hard as we can to ensure that similar problems are not repeated during the November general election. Louisville Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, a Democrat, and Jason Nemes, a Republican state representative, wrote in a joint statement after the decision.

These concerns are not without precedent. Rising coronavirus and cuts at in-person voting sites led to long lines in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia earlier this year, especially in the largest cities in the states.

And the trend could continue in Louisville and Lexington, the community's two largest metropolitan areas.

Jefferson County, home to Louisville and the state's largest black community, will have all the voters in person gathered Tuesday at the city's grand convention center. And in Fayette County, home to Lexington, the Commonwealth's second largest city, all in-person voting on Tuesday will take place on the University of Kentucky soccer field.

"In parts of the country with major cities this primary season, the decision to have a handful of in-person voting sites has become increasingly problematic," said Kristen Clarke, director of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights under the law. . "Therefore, it is difficult not to see a polling place in person that does not prove to be equally challenging."

However, the concerns go beyond the impacts on election officials due to the coronavirus.

The nation's calculation of centuries of oppression of African Americans, coupled with the murder of Taylor, has sparked persistent protests across Kentucky. Clarke and others believe the activism will lead to more participation than expected, especially in Louisville, the site of the shooting.

"We have seen non-stop demonstrations and protests around the tragic murder of Breonna Taylor," said Clarke. "I think there are many people who will take that anger to the polls."

The surge in activism has coincided with increased interest in the Democratic Senate primaries.

Both Booker and McGrath have addressed the voting issues, but the insurgent challenger has become much more public as he covers the state and constantly makes himself available to the media.

"It's not right. And we've seen it in other parts of the country, it's not excusable at all," Booker told CNN. "We are better than this. This is not what democracy is all about. It should be easy for your voice to be heard."

McGrath's campaign on Friday posted an instructional video on social media with the candidate showing how to fill out a ballot by mail.

His campaign also sought to join the Nemes federal lawsuit, saying that the limited number of polling places threatened to "deprive hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians of rights." He also questioned Kentucky absentee voting rules, prompting a judge to rule that his challenge was too broad and he could not join the lawsuit.

Pointing out reports on the limited number of polling places in big counties on Friday, McGrath tweeted: "This is exactly why my team joined a lawsuit to expand polling places and has been working to ensure that every eligible Kentuckian can vote and that no one is deprived of their rights because of where they live. "

His Monday campaign did not answer questions about how he is preparing for the possibility of a chaotic scene on elementary day.

Booker, who hopes that the late momentum in the race can compete with McGrath's campaign financial advantage, said his supporters are motivated to vote, no matter how long it takes on Tuesday.

"It has been difficult voting in Kentucky, for many of us, for a long time. What we are seeing now is really a continuation of that," Booker said in an interview while campaigning for eastern Kentucky. "Having a county as big as Jefferson County with hundreds of thousands of voters and saying that you can only vote in one place is naturally going to deprive people of rights."

Booker, who has presented a series of high-profile national and local endorsements in the final stretch of the race, said his campaign was preparing to support voters as they performed their civic duty on Tuesday, including taking people to the ballot boxes and prepare legal teams. for possible voting problems.

"We are watching. We are ready," said Booker. "And we will make sure everyone's vote is heard."