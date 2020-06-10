Kentucky Governor Wants to Ensure Health Coverage for "100 Percent" of Black Residents

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he would seek "100 percent" medical coverage for black residents earlier this week, as the state reports a disproportionately high number of coronavirus cases in the black community.

"This is just the first compromise to make up for the inequality that Dr. King said was one of the most serious: inequality in health care," Beshear, a Democrat, said at a press conference on Monday. "We are going to put dollars behind, we are going to have a multifaceted campaign to do it. It is time, especially during COVID-19."

African-Americans make up 8 percent of the Kentucky population, but about 19 percent of coronavirus cases, according to the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. The state had more than 11,000 cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon.

GRAHAM INTRODUCES BILL TO SANCTION CHINA IF IT REFUSES TO COOPERATE IN THE CORONAVIRUS PROBE

The announcement raised questions about how the governor specifically intended to achieve full coverage.

"Our goal, and it's a short-term goal, is to make sure we reach each of those individuals and get them to sign up for some type of coverage," Beshear said Tuesday. "Many of them qualify for Medicaid or expanded Medicaid. There is also the private market and other means."

"That doesn't mean we are going to stop there," he said.

Approximately 20,000 of Kentucky African American residents are uninsured, according to the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"The health of the people of our Commonwealth is a story of two cities, of two populations, one is the African American population in Kentucky suffering from financial difficulties and very disproportionate chronic diseases," said the president and CEO of the foundation, Ben Chandler, it's a statement. "The overwhelming reason for this is centuries of discrimination."