Kentucky Panel Votes to Remove Jefferson Davis Statue from Capitol Hill

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A Kentucky commission voted Friday to tear down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol, adding his voice to a global push to remove symbols of racism and slavery.

The Historic Property Advisory Commission met remotely via video conference at the request of Governor Andy Beshear and then voted 11-1 to move the 15-foot (4.5-meter) marble statue of Davis to a state historic site in southern Kentucky, where the Confederate leader was born. The commission is responsible for the statues on the State Capitol.

"When I look at the Jefferson Davis statue in my State Capitol and know our history, I can't find much reason to honor this man in that way," said Commissioner Member Cathy Thomas, adding that she "enslaved human beings." and "rebelled against the United States of America."

Relocating the Davis statue means you will no longer share space in the ornate Capitol Rotunda with a statue of Abraham Lincoln, his Civil War adversary, and the president who freed slaves with the Emancipation Proclamation. Both were native to Kentucky.

State workers were seen doing the prep work on Friday for the removal of the Rotunda statue, but it was not immediately clear when it would go.

The panel vote came two days after another Davis statue was toppled by protesters in Virginia. It comes amid a renewed effort to tear down the Confederate monuments of the United States after the death of black Americans at the hands of the police. A black man in Minnesota, George Floyd, died after a Minneapolis police officer restrained him by putting his knee on Floyd's neck.

In Louisville, protesters have demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, who was murdered at her home in March. The African-American EMT was shot eight times by narcotics detectives who broke down its door while trying to enforce a search warrant. No drugs were found.

Beshear, who said he expected the commission to remove the statue from the Capitol Rotunda, called it a landmark day after the vote. The Democratic governor has referred to the statue as a divisive symbol that should disappear.

"It was time for this vote and this action," Beshear said in a statement. "But what it will mean is that … every child that enters this Capitol feels welcome, and none of them has to look at a symbol and a statue that represents the slavery of their ancestors."

The Davis statue has been in the state of Kentucky since 1936. It occupied a corner of the Rotunda near a bronze image of Lincoln. His statues are among those on display at the Rotunda, a popular venue for demonstrations when the legislature is in session.

Defenders have been asking state officials to remove the Davis statue for years. In 2018, officials removed a plaque declaring that the only Confederation president was a "Patriot-Hero-Statesman."

Kentucky was a border state during the Civil War and did not separate from the Union, although some of its citizens were slaves and Kentuckians fought on both sides of the conflict. The statue was placed on Capitol Hill during a Jim Crow segregation to maintain white rule, Thomas said during the commission's discussion.

"Its purpose was clear in the 1930s as it is today," he said. "The statue was placed to reaffirm a legacy of white supremacy … during a time when black Kentuckians lived with threats of violence and lynching and a system of segregation that denied us basic rights as American citizens."

Voting against the removal of the statue, commissioner Brandon Wilson said: “I came to this forum with the intention of protecting history. I didn't come to the board to delete the history. … I understand this is a difficult story. "

Wilson said he sees the urge to move the Davis statue as a "cultural movement trying to suppress" history. He accused the governor of "politicizing" the issue and of "using our board as a weapon" to achieve an agenda. He said the proximity of the Davis and Lincoln statues offered the opportunity for a "great teaching moment" for visitors to the Capitol.

The commission asked that the statue be moved to the Jefferson Davis Historic Site, where Davis was born. The site has a 351-foot monument and a museum, according to a state website.