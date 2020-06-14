Kentucky tattoo shop offers cover-up of hate and gang symbols for free

Tattoo artists Jeremiah Swift and Ryun King at Gallery X Art Collective in Murray said they decided to offer this service as a way to take a stand on the Black Lives Matter movement amid protests calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice.
"It is definitely a long overdue change," King told CNN.
"Having something to do with hate is completely unacceptable. A lot of people when they were younger just didn't know any better and were left with mistakes in their bodies. We just want to make sure everyone has a chance to change."
"One of the people we got was a man with his two forearms completely covered in hate symbols, absolutely everywhere. How is this man going to interact with society with the mistakes he made 10, 15, 20 years ago?" Said the king.
"We also have a man with a giant swastika who said he had never taken his shirt off in front of his children. I like to see that. I like to see people want to change for the better. That fills me with emotions."
The artists said they will cover anyone's tattoos, even if they are from another state, and will offer numerous designs from which to choose.
A new tattoo, a new life.
King's first client was Jennifer Tucker, a 36-year-old mother of two who wanted to cover a small Confederate flag that was tattooed on her ankle when she was 18.
"I went to a school where there was not a single black person," Tucker told CNN. "Our community had no black families, they would literally be expelled every time you moved. Everyone at my school was waving rebel flags and had rebel flag tattoos and I got in the car and got the tattoo. It was horrible."
After high school, Tucker moved to Paducah, Kentucky, where he became involved in various solidarity movements and peaceful protests aimed at uniting the community and fighting racial injustice against blacks.
A friend of Tucker's sent her the tattoo shop's Facebook post offering the free cover-ups, and she immediately texted the shop asking for a date.
"I just needed to get that hate symbol off my body. Every time I attend a group meeting or protest, I make a new friend. And I don't want to be standing next to them with a Confederate flag on my leg," said Tucker.
On Tuesday, after 40 minutes by car and nearly 20 years of "looking at the tattoo regretting," King covered the flag with a Pickle Rick, a character from the "Rick and Morty" cartoon.
"It feels so amazing, it is changing life. I knew I had to, to be an example to other people who were in the same position. There is not much I can do, but this is something I can do to spread love, no hate ".
Thanks to her help, Tucker said that she is finally ready to close the chapter of her old life and start waiting for new days full of love and kindness.