Kentucky tattoo shop offers cover-up of hate and gang symbols for free





Tattoo artists Jeremiah Swift and Ryun King at Gallery X Art Collective in Murray said they decided to offer this service as a way to take a stand on the Black Lives Matter movement amid protests calling for an end to police brutality and racial injustice.

"It is definitely a long overdue change," King told CNN.

"Having something to do with hate is completely unacceptable. A lot of people when they were younger just didn't know any better and were left with mistakes in their bodies. We just want to make sure everyone has a chance to change."

Since posting to Facebook about free cover-ups two weeks ago, the store has already received more than 30 requests that continue to come in, according to Swift.