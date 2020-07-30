Kenya to send officials to Beirut consulate after CNN report on abuse and exploitation allegations





Kenya's embassy in Kuwait, which oversees the country's consulate in Lebanon, will send officials to Beirut during the first week of August, Kenya's Foreign Ministry chief information officer Jane Kariuki told CNN.

Earlier this week, CNN reported allegations of abuse at the Kenyan consulate in Beirut, which is tasked with protecting more than 1,000 expatriates in the country.

Several women told CNN that they were exploited, verbally abused, or physically assaulted by Kenya's Honorary Consul in Lebanon Sayed Chalouhi and his assistant Kassem Jaber, both Lebanese citizens. Four women also said they witnessed Chalouhi suggesting that Kenyan women seek sex work to cover their consular expenses.

All witnesses said that Chalouhi and Jaber regularly charge Kenyan women for consular fees.