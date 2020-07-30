Kenya to send officials to Beirut consulate after CNN report on abuse and exploitation allegations

Kenya's embassy in Kuwait, which oversees the country's consulate in Lebanon, will send officials to Beirut during the first week of August, Kenya's Foreign Ministry chief information officer Jane Kariuki told CNN.
Earlier this week, CNN reported allegations of abuse at the Kenyan consulate in Beirut, which is tasked with protecting more than 1,000 expatriates in the country.
Several women told CNN that they were exploited, verbally abused, or physically assaulted by Kenya's Honorary Consul in Lebanon Sayed Chalouhi and his assistant Kassem Jaber, both Lebanese citizens. Four women also said they witnessed Chalouhi suggesting that Kenyan women seek sex work to cover their consular expenses.
All witnesses said that Chalouhi and Jaber regularly charge Kenyan women for consular fees.
At least one Kenyan woman was arrested by Lebanese police at the consulate after an altercation with Chalouhi, according to the woman, witnesses and a police report.
Assistant Consul Jaber denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed that police arrested the woman without the permission of the Honorary Consul. A police source said security forces entered the consulate with the Chalouhi agreement.
The authorities of a host country cannot enter a consulate or embassy without the agreement of the head of the diplomatic mission, according to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.
Chalouhi is the official representative of Kenya in Lebanon, although he is not a Kenyan citizen or a career diplomat. Lebanese lawyer, he was appointed by Nairobi to head the country's diplomatic mission as honorary consul.
Many Kenyan migrants in Lebanon are domestic workers who are sponsored to be in the country under the controversial Kefala system, a form of contract bondage that links the woman's immigration / residence status to a work-with-residence contract.
When CNN contacted the Kenyan embassy in Kuwait about the allegations of mistreatment at the Beirut consulate, the Kenyan ambassador to Kuwait, Halima Mohamud, said her mission was in "constant communication with the consulate in Beirut" and that they " two institutions work tirelessly and with commitment. " to improve the well-being of Kenyans in Lebanon. "
"The Honorary Consul diligently addresses a variety of Kenyan-related consular issues in Beirut," said Mohamud.
Chalouhi has not responded to CNN's requests for comment.
Dozens of Kenyans on social media, sharing the CNN report, called on their country's foreign affairs ministry to investigate allegations of abuse.