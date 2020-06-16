Kerik says Rayshard Brooks & # 39; would be alive today if he didn't resist and disarm the cops & # 39;

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik told "The Angle Angle" on Monday that Rayshard Brooks, who was killed in a police shooting in Atlanta on Friday night, would be alive if he had not taken a electric gun of one of the officers when they tried to arrest him

"Brooks would be alive today if he did not resist and disarm the cops," Kerik told host Laura Ingraham. "You could see in the video where he actually takes the Taser from the officer's hand, takes it off, and runs.

At some point during [the] race, while a police officer chases him, he turns to shoot him. The policeman fires three shots. They hit him twice, he falls. If he didn't resist, if he didn't fight the police, if he didn't attack them, he didn't run, he didn't try to shoot them with a Taser, he would still be alive today. "

Brooks, 27, was shot after officers responded to a call about a man who slept behind the wheel of his car in Wendy's lane.

The video released Sunday by Atlanta police showed Brooks conversing cooperatively with officers for more than 30 minutes before failing a breath test, and police began to handcuff him.

Kerik disagreed with the idea that Brooks was not a threat to officers.

"First of all, it was a threat," he said. "Actually, he was dominating [ing] during this fight. If you want to talk about reality, he dominated them."

"And people will say that the Taser is not a lethal weapon, that these two policemen should not use lethal force," added Kerik. "However, any time, every time you use a tool that could destabilize or incapacitate a policeman who has a live firearm, that officer will use deadly force. He has no choice but to defend himself. And in that case, that's what this guy did. "

Kerik then blamed state and local leaders for failing to educate the public on how to act in front of police officers.

"I think we would have a lot less of these if we had leaders, mayors, and governors, telling their communities that they can't attack our cops. You can't fight them. You can't attack. You can't resist arrest. You can't take their weapons or hit them with cars, "Kerik said. "Because when you do, they will use force and hurt you."