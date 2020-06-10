Kerr, NBA Coach Nurse Wondering About Olympic Plans

Golden State coach Steve Kerr was supposed to be in Tokyo for the Olympics this summer. And now it's supposed to be there for the rescheduled version next summer.

On the other hand, Kerr is not sure if he, or anyone else in the NBA, will be there at all.

Given that the next NBA season is not expected to begin until at least December 1, that raises serious questions about whether that could overlap with the Olympic qualifying tournaments that some nations will have to endure in June 2021 and the Tokyo Games themselves the next month. And Kerr, who is slated to be an assistant to San Antonio's Gregg Popovich for USA Basketball in Tokyo, said Tuesday that he has no idea how the schedule will work.

"Believe it or not, I haven't had a single conversation with Pop about it," Kerr said. "And the reason is because we don't know. We have been talking almost daily for the past two weeks and before that we talked once every few weeks. So we haven't even had a single conversation because there is nothing to report." .

The United States is among the eight teams that have already qualified for the 12-team men's tournament at the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Americans were very interested in the major NBA stars for this summer; Now with things a year behind schedule, USA Basketball Managing Director Jerry Colangelo said he and Popovich will wait until the NBA's 2020-21 plans are true before laying out an exact plan to build the roster.

FIBA delayed the dates of the remaining four qualifying tournaments from June 29 to July 4, 2021, meaning they would end 19 days before the rescheduled start of the delayed Tokyo Olympics. There will be four different tournaments of six winning teams for the Olympic Games organized by Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia.

Toronto coach Nick Nurse is slated to coach Canada in that qualifying tournament and, wait, the Olympics. But he hopes international travel is one of the last things that will return to normal, or whatever the new normal is in a COVID-19 related world.

So it's like Kerr and he wonders what will happen.

"It's complicated, it's my best thought," said Nurse. "I just don't know enough to tell you what the next season will be like." I do not know. When will it start? I think they are talking about delaying it, but I don't know if they are going to play more together. I don't think so, that's something that everyone has been thrilled that they continue to extend and decrease backups and all of those things.

"But if they do that, then you're probably going to run into the Olympics, or very close to that, right? Many things I don't have a crystal ball for," added the nurse.

Nurse, Popovich and Kerr are surely not the only coaches wondering about this point. Golden State associate head coach Mike Brown is ready to train Nigeria in Tokyo, Toronto assistant Sergio Scariolo will train Spain and Philadelphia coach Brett Brown will train Australia. Nigeria, Australia and Spain have joined the USA. USA Since they have already won Olympic positions, along with host Japan, Argentina, Iran and France.

And at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics, a record 46 NBA players participated. If the Olympics had gone this summer as planned, even more NBA players could have been there depending on which teams won the last four qualifying spots.

If the 2020-21 NBA season starts in December, that would likely mean an end of May for the regular season and serious potential for a schedule collision: the NBA playoffs will skyrocket at the same time as the Olympic qualifiers and perhaps the Olympics themselves. The NBA has told players that it is planning to start the season in December, as this season's NBA Finals once things restart next month at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, could last until October 12 °.

But one way the NBA could alleviate the potential of an Olympic problem is to move away from the more player-friendly programming models used in recent seasons that greatly reduced consecutive games and eliminated the dreaded stretches of four games in five. nights. If the league did that, it could save some time and possibly make the Olympics fit into the schedules of some players and coaches.

"We've been told about calls from our team that it could be a condensed schedule next year, more than in the past," said Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk, whose coach Lloyd Pierce is also slated to be a usa basketball player USA assistant next summer along with Kerr and Jay Wright of Villanova.

Whether that will happen or not, no one knows. Until it's known, it's a waiting game.

"We are waiting to hear the news," Kerr said. "If the news is good and we will be able to participate, we will be ready to shoot. And if not, we will deal with that later."