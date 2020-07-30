Kerry Washington says we can see a 'Scandal' movie in the future

Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington, the White House, and B613 were on the same side for once when the cast recalled their time on the show.

Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), Emmy Award winner Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak), Norma Lewis (Edison Davis), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Diaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith (Marcus Walker), George Newburn (Charlie), Joe Morton (Rowan Pope) and Executive Producer / Director Tom Verica all participated.

Fans asked real-time questions and were able to make a donation to The Actors Fund for a chance for a cast member to read their names on the air.

When asked if he would reprise the role of political arranger Olivia Pope, Washington at first said it was "hard to imagine."