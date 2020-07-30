Kerry Washington says we can see a 'Scandal' movie in the future

Tony Goldwyn (President Fitzgerald Grant), Bellamy Young (President Mellie Grant), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Vice President Sally Langston), Emmy Award winner Dan Bucatinsky (James Novak), Norma Lewis (Edison Davis), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Guillermo Diaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith (Marcus Walker), George Newburn (Charlie), Joe Morton (Rowan Pope) and Executive Producer / Director Tom Verica all participated.
Fans asked real-time questions and were able to make a donation to The Actors Fund for a chance for a cast member to read their names on the air.
When asked if he would reprise the role of political arranger Olivia Pope, Washington at first said it was "hard to imagine."
But he added that it may be a possibility, saying: "It would be very difficult to say no to the opportunity to work with these people again."
"We still spend time together and we really love each other," shared Washington.
"Scandal" aired its final episode over two years ago.
The meeting was the latest project for "Stars in the House", which was launched during the coronavirus outbreak to promote support for The Actors Fund.