Keto Mason Jar Ice Cream Recipe: Expert Tips and Products

Of course, we don't need mercury to be pushing 90 degrees to want ice cream. It's just that when summer comes, we want our favorite dessert even more than usual.

"When I was a pastry chef and worked in restaurants, one of my favorite jobs was making ice cream for desserts," says Gemma Stafford, cookbook author, blogger and host of the online pastry show "Bigger Bolder Baking." "The daily process was painstaking, but the results were incredible."

You don't need a special machine to make homemade ice cream, he adds. Grab a Mason jar and a couple of simple ingredients, and you can make delicious ice cream in no time. "It is such an easy process that you don't need special equipment, and the best part is that you can make any flavor you can imagine at home," she says.

Sonia Coronado, who shares keto-friendly recipes with her more than 160,000 Instagram followers through her account, @ketosony, says those who adhere to the popular diet can still enjoy ice cream with her version of the gift. "Mason jar recipes are typically higher in healthy fats and low in carbohydrates, making it the perfect keto dessert," she says.

Yes, whether you're taking the recipe on the go for your next camping trip, running out of Ben & Jerry's, or just liking the idea of ​​a fun DIY, making Mason jar ice cream at home to be a marvel. We asked Stafford and Coronado to share their favorite tricks to make the best flavors. Now who's ready to shake things up?

The essential

The first thing you will need: mason jars, duh.

"To make ice cream in a jar, you only need a few basic kitchen tools," says Stafford. "Just make sure your eyelids twist tightly, because you're going to shake a lot."

Ball Mason Jelly Jars, Set of 4 ($ 11.15; amazon.com)

Stafford uses a 12-ounce Mason jar from Ball or Kerr to make his ice cream. This set includes four 12-ounce jars, plus lids.

Aozita Wide Mouth Mason Jar Lids ($ 12.99; amazon.com)

Add some color to your Mason jars with this pack of 16 lids (two out of eight colors) that fit Ball, Kerr, and other glass Mason jars. Leak proof (and dishwasher safe), they will work great while you shake your ice cream.

What does Coronado like most about the Mason Jar ice cream? "It is easy and delicious," she says. "And if you're a mom like me, you can help kids too. They love to shake Mason's jars."

Kerr 16-Ounce Jars ($ 22.99; amazon.com)

Coronado also likes Ball and Kerr's Mason glass jars. "They seem to be the best at making Mason ice cream," she says. This Kerr set includes 12 jars with lids and bands.

Sewanta Set of 4 Aqua Vintage Mason Jars ($ 24.99; amazon.com)

Make your homemade ice cream even more special with this set of four 32-ounce blue jars that can hold even more.

The ingredients

When it comes to ingredients, Coronado favors sugar-free ChocZero chocolate, fresh berries, and peanut butter. Your keto-friendly sugar-free recipe for Mason jar ice cream requires:

1 cup thick whipped cream

2 cups ChocZero peanut butter

2 tablespoons of ChocZero chocolate syrup

1 tablespoon of Splenda

1 teaspoon of Mexican vanilla extract

Pinch of cinnamon

Salt

To do this, just crumble the peanut butter cups and set them aside; then add the other ingredients to your Mason jar. Shake the jar for three to five minutes until the mixture thickens, then put it in the freezer for two to three hours until the ice cream hardens. Top it with whipped cream and the crumbled peanut butter cups, and feel free to scoop it straight out of the jar.

ChocZero Syrup Variety Pack ($ 19.99; amazon.com)

ChocZero Syrup Variety Pack

This trio of natural, GMO-free syrup (chocolate, caramel, and maple nut flavors) contains just 1 gram of net carbs per serving, with no preservatives or sugar.

Evolved Coconut Butter Keto Cups ($ 9.99; amazon.com)

Evolved coconut butter keto cups

One of the best things about ice cream? Loading it with delicious ingredients. These keto friendly coconut butter cups contain less than 1 gram of sugar per cup (seven cups per bag) and are also vegan and gluten-free. They are now also available with hazelnut butter.

Stafford's recipe for Mason jar ice cream requires just two ingredients: sweetened condensed milk and thick whipped cream. For a pint of ice cream, add a cup of cold heavy whipped cream and four tablespoons of cold sweetened condensed milk to a cold Mason jar. Stir with a spoon, seal the jar, and then shake it for six to eight minutes until it reaches the desired thickness.

Do you want to add flavors? Stafford suggests adding vanilla extract, fresh strawberries, or melted chocolate to the jar. She is also a big fan of the "serious bits" in her ice cream. "My favorite toppings include a graham cracker crust and real strawberries in my strawberry cheesecake ice cream or my salted caramel sauce and roasted nuts on my buttered pecan ice cream cake," she says.

Borden Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk (price varies by location; target.com)

Borden Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk

Simply combine thick cream with this basic pantry, made with milk and sugar, to serve as the base for all kinds of ice cream flavors.

EurKitchen Whipped Cream Dispenser ($ 39.99; amazon.com)

EurKitchen whipped cream dispenser

Top your ice cream with whipped cream every time with this best-selling cream whisk. It comes with recipes and three decorative tips to make your dessert look very special. (N2O chargers not included).

Make ice cream

When it comes to technique, Stafford and Coronado agree that making ice cream in a jar is all about the smoothie.

After a few minutes of stirring, Coronado notes, you'll notice that your mix is ​​twice the size. "If you don't shake it enough, the ice cream may be a little icy and we don't want that."

"Alternate between one and two hands so you can put your whole body into it; it's a workout with delicious results," adds Stafford. "After several minutes, you will hear less liquid in the jar, but keep your nerve and keep shaking until you hear nothing. Be careful not to shake and split the ice cream because you will not be able to store it. Most of all, be creative with your flavors, get fit and have fun! "

Serving suggestions

Now that your arms are toned and your ice cream is ready to eat, it's time to serve it. Here are some gadgets that you may want to stock up on.

Tovolo Tilt Up Ice Cream Scoop ($ 22.99; amazon.com)

Tovolo Tilt Up Ice Cream Scoop

This elegant shovel is a Stafford favorite, thanks to its ergonomic design. "Tovolo balls are great as they slide through your ice cream and come in a variety of colors," she says.

The Sinclair Company Personalized Ice Cream Scoop ($ 34.99; etsy.com)

The Sinclair Company Custom Ice Cream Scoop

This 5-star ice cream scoop has a vintage feel to it with its beechwood handle and aluminum trigger and can be customized for your favorite home chef.

Benail 40 Count One Pint Frozen Dessert Containers ($ 18.99; amazon.com)

Benail 40 One Pint Frozen Dessert Containers

Keep your homemade ice cream fresh (or pack extra for your friends!) With these simple 1-pint white containers that come in a 40-pack. Stafford prefers to freeze extra ice cream in this version, rather than in the jar, as the Glass jars can be broken in the freezer. Take a look at their homemade labels to help keep your flavors straight.

Kraft Compostable Paper Meal Cups ($ 10.99; amazon.com)

Kraft compostable paper food cups

Another option for freezing your ice cream, this set of 15 12-ounce cups comes with scalloped vinyl slate lids and labels.

The most beautiful stickers from the ice cream parlor (from $ 8; etsy.com)

Prettiest ice cream shop stickers

Know who ice cream is with these vintage-style stickers personalized by name. Opt for a digital style that prints at home ($ 8) or order printed stickers ($ 15 for 12).

Jpaco Chalkboard Jar Labels ($ 8.95; amazon.com)

Jpaco chalkboard jar labels

Label your ice cream by name or flavor with this set of 56 large chalkboard labels that come with three erasable chalk markers in pink, white, and blue.

Gohh Long Handled Spoons ($ 10.95, originally $ 11.99; amazon.com)

Mason jars require longer spoons to get every last bite. This vintage-inspired set of six melamine spoons in shades of pink, blue and green is perfect for stirring and serving.

Man vs. Cake Mermaid Sprinkles (from $ 11.89; etsy.com)

Man vs. Mermaid cake sprinkles

No plate of ice cream is complete without a pinch of sparks. This brilliant 4-ounce bestseller includes candy mermaid tails, pearls and sugar beads, jimmies, and unparalleled. Yum!

Note: The above prices reflect the list price of the retailers at the time of publication.