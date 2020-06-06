Kevin Durant officially ends the Nets return talk: & # 39; My season is over & # 39;

Kevin Durant confirmed The Post's report that he does not plan to return to the Nets this summer in Orlando.

"My season is over," Durant told The Undefeated. "I don't plan on playing at all. We decided last summer, when it first happened, that we were going to wait until the next season. I had no plans to play this whole season.

"It's better for me to wait. I don't think I'm ready to play that kind of intensity right now in the next month. It gives me more time to prepare for the next season and the rest of my career."

Durant has not promised to attend Orlando, where part of the training camp will be organized.

"That is a decision we are still making," Durant said, according to the report. "I still have some time to do it. From now on, I'm enjoying the routine I'm in. "

The Post reported earlier on Friday, citing a league source, the NBA's 22-team restart format had not influenced Durant and he still plans to make his debut with the Nets next season.

Nets general manager Sean Marks recently had kept the possibility of Durant coming back alive during the season restart that begins July 31, but The Post reported Thursday that it was iffy.

"I'm fine," said Durant. "Exercise every day. I am moving. I feel like a normal player again. I'm just in my summer routine. I am exercising every day and going to the gym in the morning. So I feel good. "

Durant should be ready for training camp on November 10 and possibly the first game on December 1 for the 2020-21 season.

Although the July 31 reopening would take 14 months since the Achilles tendon ruptured during last year's NBA Finals, the Nets are concerned about Durant's interruption of rehab in mid-March, when he had progressed to fights. 5-on-5 with Nets bench players. and player development coaches.

That was the last part of his rehabilitation. But the pandemic has prevented Durant from playing a lot of basketball for nearly three months.

Kyrie Irving, who underwent shoulder surgery that ended the season on March 3, is not playing this season as expected. According to ESPNIrving suggested on Friday's player association conference call that he may be able to join the Nets in Orlando, but as an inactive player who supports his teammates.

The Nets will regroup for training camp on June 30. At the moment, Durant is in Los Angeles.

Marks hinted two weeks ago that Durant was out for the Disney World relaunch when he said he was expecting Durant to play in Brooklyn.

"I'm excited for him on the Barclays floor in front of that fan base," Marks said on a New Zealand podcast.

Rich Kleiman, Durant's agent / manager, said recently on an Athletic podcast that a Durant return this month was "unrealistic." And last month his friend Jay Williams, who hosts Durant's "The Boardroom" on ESPN, told The Post it was "unfair to Kevin" to be thrown into a playoff cauldron so quickly upon his return.

Marks will speak to the New York media next week about the Nets' restart and the potentially precarious situation of making the playoffs with an eight-game regular season and a possible starting game of 8-9.

In fact, there is a motivation for not making the playoffs. If they fall, the Nets would regain their first round of Minnesota protected by the lottery and would have two first-round picks in the Oct. 15 draft.

The benefit of Durant's return would have been to get acquainted with his new teammates, but he may do so during the training camp clashes that begin later this month. Additionally, the Nets are being led by interim coach Jacques Vaughn, who will likely not be around next season.