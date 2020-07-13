Kevin Durant supports this name as Redskins will reportedly retire with the nickname

Kevin Durant on Friday showed his support for a nickname that has appeared on social media as a possible solution to the Washington Redskins dilemma.

According to reports, Washington will announce the removal of the nickname after being known as the Redskins since 1933. Durant showed his support for the name Red Wolves when he commented on the Redskins Today post on Instagram of a mockup of what the Red Wolves would look like.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS EXPECTED TO REMOVE NAME ON MONDAY: REPORT

Durant posted the fire emoji in the comment section, according to NBC Sports Washington.

"Washington will not announce its new name because brand issues are still pending, but the" comprehensive review "of the name has officially ended because the team wanted to" remove any doubt about the name's future, "the reported Sports Business Journal.

Renowned retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target, as well as Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods, removed Redskins merchandise from their websites last week. And last Thursday, FedEx, which owns the naming rights for the team's Maryland stadium, formally requested a name change. FedEx CEO Fred Smith has an ownership interest in the team.

FEDEX THREATS TO REMOVE SIGNALING FROM REDSKINS STADIUM UNLESS TEAM NAME CHANGES: REPORT

Last week, ESPN reported that the team made the obvious decision to remove Native American images from its logo.

The recent national focus on race relations since George Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis brought new scrutiny to the team's name. It was then that the Redskins said they would carry out a "comprehensive review" of the team's name, as the organization faced immense pressure to change its nickname on racial overtones.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

The team also hopes to build a new stadium and return within D.C. city limits, but local leaders say they are already seeking a name change as a condition of any possible stadium deal.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.