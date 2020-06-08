Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR race, Bubba Wallace puts on Black Lives Matter shirt

HAMPTON, Georgia. After another dominating performance on one of his favorite songs, Kevin Harvick enjoyed the past and looked to the future.

I wasn't completely focused on what he can do behind the wheel.

Harvick claimed victory on Sunday over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, leading the final 55 laps on a day that began with the series recognizing social unrest in the country.

Before taking the green flag, the 40 cars stopped in front of the towering empty grandstands in the front section to listen to a message from NASCAR President Steve Phelps and observe a 30-second moment of silence following the death of George Floyd. police custody.

Harvick also teamed up with other drivers to make a video that promised to drive much-needed change in the fractured nation.

"Something has to change. When you look at what happened in Minneapolis, it's embarrassing for everyone, "he said." It's amazing to sit and watch these things happen. It is really confusing. It makes you confused and angry. Now we know what to do and where to start. "

Harvick won for the second time since NASCAR returned from the closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic, adding to his emotional victory at Darlington in the first comeback race.

Harvick came the day after leading 1,138 laps in the 1.54-mile Atlanta trioval, far more than any other driver in the 40-car field.

This was more of the same. Harvick led the way for 151 laps, more than double that of any other, and claimed his third victory in Atlanta, where he claimed his first Cup win in 2001 and another victory two years ago.

"For me, this place is pretty special," said Harvick, who beat Busch by more than 3 1/2 seconds, with Truex almost 5 seconds behind. "It brings back so many memories."

In a reverse victory lap, Harvick held three fingers out of his car, a tribute to the late Dale Earnhardt. Harvick was the driver to replace Earnhardt after the seven-time champion died in a Daytona accident in 2001.

Three weeks later, Harvick took the checkered flag in Atlanta.

"Celebrating Dale Earnhardt's life and all that it meant to our sport is obviously very special to me," said Harvick.

He now has 51 wins, breaking a tie with Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson for 12th place on the race list.

"He just shakes his head and says, 'Man, I can't believe this is happening,'" said Harvick. "It's pretty crazy when you think about it. I've been very lucky to drive cars to live."

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, in what may have been his last appearance in Atlanta, was honored with handing over the "start your engines" command to fellow drivers. The circuit also renamed a rostrum to honor Johnson, who retires as a full-time competitor at the end of the year.

A five-time winner in the 1.54-mile trioval, Johnson had another strong race in Atlanta. But his performance in seventh place extended a winless streak dating back more than three years.

NASCAR returned to Atlanta to invent a race that was originally scheduled for March 15. It became the first race to be postponed due to US sports. USA They were largely closed to face a pandemic that has now claimed more than 110,000 American lives.

This time, it was the place where NASCAR entered the debate on the injustices suffered by African-Americans, a striking move for a sport that once embraced Confederate symbols and still struggles to overcome its perception as a conservative stronghold largely reserved for white.

Bubba Wallace, the only African American in the Cup series, donned a black shirt with the words "I can't breathe" and "Black Lives Matter" while standing in the pits before the race.

Wallace finished 21st and appeared to pass out after getting out of his car on a scorching day when temperatures rose in the mid-1980s. He said he was fine and did part of a television interview, but then couldn't speak.

Wallace was taken by ambulance to the infield care center, where he was seated while being carried inside on a stretcher. He was treated and released shortly thereafter, although no further details were provided on the cause of his problem.

Maybe it was the heat.

Maybe it was just the thrill of becoming the sport's most outspoken voice since Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody.

Phelps spoke to the drivers through his radio equipment before taking the green flag.

"Our country is suffering and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard," said Phelps. “The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country, and it has taken us too long to listen to their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better. "

The 40 crews stood on the wall in front of their pits. One of Wallace's crew members raised the shirt, which the driver took off before getting into his car.

Floyd's death has sparked mass protests in all 50 states and around the world demanding an end to police brutality against people of color.

Harvick said he is ready to join the cause.

"There are things we can do to try to help our communities, help the conversation," he said. "We need to change".