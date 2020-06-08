Kevin Harvick wins the emotional Atlanta NASCAR Cup race

Kevin Harvick spun in another dominant race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, crossing to victory over Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup race on Sunday.

Racing again against empty stands, Harvick won for the second time since NASCAR returned from the closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic, adding to his emotional victory at Darlington in the first comeback race.

Harvick came the day after leading 1,138 laps in the 1.54-mile Atlanta trioval, far more than any other driver in the 40-car field.

This was more of the same. Harvick now has three wins in Atlanta, after his wins in 2001 and 2018.

"It's one of my favorite songs, for sure," said Harvick. "I love winning here."

In a reverse victory lap, Harvick held three fingers out of his car, a tribute to the late Dale Earnhardt.

Harvick was the driver to replace Earnhardt after the seven-time champion died in a Daytona accident in 2001. A few weeks later, Harvick captured his first Cup victory in Atlanta.

He now has 51 wins, breaking a tie with Ned Jarrett and Junior Johnson for 12th place on the race list.

"Being able to celebrate what Dale Earnhardt meant to me on a track where I got my first win because he wasn't in the car was quite special," said Harvick.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, in what may have been his last appearance in Atlanta, was honored with handing over the "start your engines" command to fellow drivers. The circuit also renamed a grandstand to honor Johnson, who retires as a full-time competitor at the end of the year.

A five-time winner in the 1.54-mile trioval, Johnson had another strong race in Atlanta. But his performance in seventh place extended a winless streak dating back more than three years.

NASCAR returned to Atlanta to invent a race that was originally scheduled for March 15. It became the first race to be postponed because the sports of the EE. USA They were largely closed to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

This time, it was the place where NASCAR recognized the social unrest in the country and promised to do a better job of addressing racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Bubba Wallace, the only African American in the senior series, donned a black T-shirt with the words "I can't breathe" and "Black Lives Matter."

Wallace finished 21st and appeared to pass out after getting out of his car. He said he was fine and did a part of a television interview, but then he couldn't speak.

Wallace was taken by ambulance to the infield care center, where he appeared to be sitting while being carried inside on a stretcher. His condition was not immediately known.

The 40 cars stopped in front of the empty grandstands during the warm-up laps, turning off their engines so that NASCAR President Steve Phelps could transmit a message through his radio equipment.

"Our country suffers and the people are justifiably angry and demand to be heard," said Phelps. "The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country, and it has taken us too long to listen to their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better."

The 40 crews stood on the wall in front of their pits. One of Wallace's crew members raised the shirt, which the driver took off before getting into his car.

Wallace has been the most outspoken voice in the sport since Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking mass protests in all 50 states and around the world demanding an end to police brutality against people of color. .

After Phelps spoke, drivers observed a 30-second moment of silence. Then, when the cars started their engines and slowly drove away for the green flag, the Fox broadcast cut a video made by several Cup drivers, including Wallace and Johnson.

Several drivers also posted the video on their Twitter accounts, vowing to "listen and learn" from the protests that have rocked the nation. They promised "to be silent no longer" and promised to "work together to achieve real change."

With its southern roots and unique acceptance of Confederate symbols, NASCAR has a checkered racial history. The organization has launched diversity programs but is still struggling to shake off its reputation as a largely white sport.

During the shutdown, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired after casually uttering a racial slur while competing in a racing video game.

