Kevin Love kept the cover of Kate Bock Sports Illustrated secret

When Kate Bock found out she was on the cover of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, it was through an elaborate ruse involving her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers NBA star Kevin Love.

"(The cover reveal) is always a secret," she told The Post Bock, who has been featured in the magazine every year since 2013. "A few weeks before the (reveal), you always wonder who it will be. You shoot every year and always cross your fingers for it to be you. "

In November, the 27-year-old posed for the magazine in Bali, but the pandemic changed priorities. The usual May release date came and went and, he admitted, "it wasn't on my mind at all."

So Bock was unsuspecting when, in early July, her agent asked if she and Love would record a "quarantined couples" video segment and interview on camera.

"Kevin started asking me some questions and then said," Are you on the cover of SI? "And I said," No, it's not available yet. I don't even know when it's going to come out. "

Love then handed her a copy of her cover, which features Bock in a black bikini alongside former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and fellow model Jasmine "Golden Barbie" Sanders.

"He knew it for a whole week," said Bock. “They really caught me. I had no idea. As soon as he learned the truth, his agent and his team were at the door waiting, wearing masks and throwing confetti.

It was a high note for Bock, who had been quarantined with Love, 31, and her Viszla pup, Vestry, at their home in Cleveland before heading to a rental in the Hamptons six weeks ago.

"Being on the topic for so long made me feel like I worked really hard and won (the cover)," he said.

Bock has also earned serious airline miles shooting with SI in his eight appearances, from Easter Island to Costa Rica, Malta to Tennessee.

"I've been all over the world in these awesome places," said the model, who also posed for Victoria’s Secret and Kith. "It is the luckiest job in the world."

And also an appropriate one. The West Vancouver, Canada native was spotted after a swimming encounter at age 12, though, upon hearing her say it, the model explorer saw something no one else did. "I had braces, silly running shoes, and boyfriend jeans," Bock said.

Raised by a stay-at-home mother and a father who worked in railroad manufacturing, Bock attended French immersion school from kindergarten and is fluent in the language. After high school, he modeled in Paris.

"Sometimes when I'm on set with French clients, they talk and assume I can't understand. I just start laughing at their jokes. They're like, 'Wait a second,' Bock said." My boyfriend likes to get that card out. when we're having dinner. It's like, "Kate, talk to them in French." It's like a party trick. "

The photogenic couple met in 2016 after shooting in New York with the same photographer, who introduced them. Due to hectic schedules, her first date was a midday coffee meeting at the St. Regis Hotel. "It was pretty complete right away," Bock recalled.

But there was a learning curve. “Before I met Kevin, I had never seen basketball. When we started dating, I received the gift of Basketball for fools & # 39; "

Now tune in to all games regardless of where you are. And even though Love's team is not in the NBA "bubble," a mini tournament for the 22 teams that have been quarantined in Orlando for several weeks, she will continue to watch the playoffs because she has become a true fan. of the hoops.

And even though she's 5-foot-11, don't ask Bock to try a jump shot herself. "I have tried to throw the ball but it is embarrassing," he said. "I will not be joining a gathering game anytime soon."

However, her skills have rubbed off on Love, who is known as one of the league's hottest players. The 6-foot-8-inch striker modeled his own capsule collection with Banana Republic.

"I'm always there to give him tips and tricks along the way, but he's very good," she said of Love's modeling moves. "He is very comfortable (in front of a camera)."

Meanwhile, Bock has been thinking about his own career and hopes to break the record for SI, held by Elle Macpherson, Anne V and Irina Shayk, for the most consecutive annual appearances in the magazine.

"I think 10 years is the record," he said. "I'm going after the title."