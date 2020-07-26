Kevin McCarthy: Others failing in China, viruses, riots – & # 39; That's why we need Trump & # 39;

"Democrats have a problem with China," according to House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Who appeared in "Watters & # 39; World" on Saturday.

"I don't know what China, the Communist Party, has about the Democrats, but it's very effective that they retain any responsibility to China and the ability for us to enter, not just to punish them for the virus," McCarthy said. "But they are actually delaying the process of a vaccine, which will not punish people when they want to hack it."

CHINA THREATENS RETALIATION AFTER US ORDERS HOUSTON CONSULATE CLOSURE

China on Friday ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in the western city of Chengdu, in Sichuan province, in apparent retaliation by the Trump administration that ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston on allegations of espionage.

McCarthy expressed frustration that House Democrats voted against legislation he authorized to sanction China for piracy.

Two state-sponsored cyber defendants in China were accused of trying to steal the US coronavirus vaccine investigation and millions of dollars in sensitive government and commercial information.

"They are playing politics not just with the lives of Americans, but with the lives of anyone around the world," McCarthy said. "It is the United States that will solve this problem. It is the American companies that are at the forefront of having a vaccine."

The leader praised President Trump's initiative on China and the coronavirus vaccine.

"It is because of Donald Trump that we have this Operation Warp Speed. People will write about this for years. How did we get to a vaccine so fast, faster than any in history? … They are the investments he made from the beginning," McCarthy said. "It is the capacity that we are going to have to be able to make people safe, not only in their medical care, but also in the cities."

"Who in America will feel safe if Democrats control the country?" – Rep. Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California.

McCarthy linked China and the coronavirus to recent violence in American cities.

"Can you imagine who feels safe in Portland or Chicago? But who in the United States will feel safe if Democrats control the country, let alone these cities? That is why we need Donald Trump, not just to win reelection. but to win the House, "said McCarthy. "We have to renew our commitment to freedoms and the Constitution. We have to restore the American dream and we have to rebuild the strongest economy we've ever seen."

Caleb Parke and Brie Stimson of Fox News contributed to this report.