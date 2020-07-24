Kevin Williamson talks about the resurrection of & # 39; Tell me a story & # 39;

Horror master Kevin Williamson's latest show, "Tell me a story," is resurrecting.

The fairy tale-inspired thriller aired on CBS All Access for two seasons (2018-20) before being removed by the streamer.

It is taking on a new life on The CW after the network's summer schedule list was revived amid the pandemic's closure.

"I never had (this experience before) but we also live in a new world," Williamson, 55, told The Post. "I feel that the landscape of broadcast and network television and the state of affairs in our world has led to all these new avenues that everyone is exploring.

"(" Tell me a story ") just didn't come to fruition for CBS All Access," he says. “I thought it was over and gone, so it was disappointing. When The CW (picked it up), I was really excited.

"I said goodbye," he says. "But not yet. It's kind of like "Scream," it just keeps coming. "

The anthology series, adapted from an Argentine miniseries, follows several intertwined stories: Jordan (James Wolk), a restaurateur seeking revenge for the death of his fiancee; Eddie Longo (Paul Wesley, "The Vampire Diaries"), a bartender who looks like a thief; and Kim Cattrall ("Sex and the City"), a former showgirl.

Season 3 premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m.

"I love the way (the original Argentine show) of fairy tales deconstructed in a dark and sinister way," says Williamson. "That's something that's in my wheelhouse. Horror, drama, melodrama. And I've always loved fairy tales, ever since (Stephen) Sondheim did" Into the Woods. "The way he deconstructed them was kind of an inspiration. for "Scream".

Williamson's prolific career spans two decades and includes the teen drama "Dawson & # 39; s Creek", which launched James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes to stardom: horror ("The Faculty" franchise "Scream") and sometimes a combination of the two ("The Vampire Diaries").

"It's kind of like 'Scream', keep coming."

"It's my favorite genre, not just horror, but thriller, mystery," he says. Those are the books that I browsed as a child. And I also saw soaps as a kid, all night soaps and teen shows. I am a mixture of all those things. Teen emotions are so extreme (and) that they lend themselves to the horror genre. I think everything connects.

"That is my happy place."

Williamson has also focused on stories with ancient characters such as "The following" (2013-2015), "Stalker" (2014-15) and now "Tell Me a Story".

"My interests have become a bit more adult lately because I'm an adult," he says. “As much as I walk in my head as a 15 year old, I am 55 years old. And so, my narration has expanded beyond the adolescent genre. But I'd be lying if I said I'm not working on something related to teens right now. I always have something going on that has young characters. "

He is also currently working on "Scream 5" for the big screen.

"We are stuck in the rest of Hollywood with COVID that stops us from braking and everyone is trying to figure out what the protocols are," he says. "We are in preparation in North Carolina, in Wilmington, where we filmed" Dawson's Creek ", so I am very excited. Every time I can shoot in North Carolina, I am delighted. So they are preparing, they are ready to go. .. The goal is to shoot it this fall. "