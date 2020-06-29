Kevlar Covered 6-wheel Aroldis Chapman Jeep is a truck & # 39; an absolute monster & # 39;

Aroldis Chapman will soon roam the streets of New York in style, and it will be hard to miss him.

The Yankees closer is the new owner of a custom-made six-wheel Jeep that is lined with black Kevlar on the outside and red fabric on the inside, including Chapman's "The Cuban Missile" logo.

"The thing is an absolute monster," Joe Ghattas, the owner of South Florida Jeeps, told The Post. "It's huge, it's loud, and it's just offensive to all the senses."

Chapman entered the store, which specializes in custom brands, two months ago and was looking for "something really wild," Ghattas said. Priced at $ 150,000, as TMZ first reported, they did exactly that.

Ghattas threw many ideas at Chapman and he went all out for them, and the Yankee added in his own touch the request for the Kevlar siding. Ghattas and his crew cut the frame of a Jeep in half, extended it four feet, added an additional axle, and crafted the rest of the SUV. It has a 600 horsepower double turbo diesel engine and is fully equipped with other features inside.

"He came and the test led him the other day," said Ghattas. "He doesn't speak much English, but he smiles from ear to ear. He said, 'It's amazing.'

The company has also manufactured custom Jeeps for Hassan Whiteside and Scott Disick, among others.

Chapman, a 32-year-old flamethrower who has been on the rise for the 2020 season, is expected to be in New York this week as the Yankees show up for a second spring training on Wednesday. Ghattas said Chapman planned to take the new car with him, and while there may not be much of a four-wheel-drive off-road option, it is "indestructible," Ghattas said, he must be well protected to get to Yankee Stadium.

